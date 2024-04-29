21 Best Cheap Golf Products 2024

With golf club prices on the rise, more and more golfers are seeking cheaper alternatives when it comes to upgrading key areas of the bag. If the second hand market doesn't appeal, there are some less expensive brands that offer decent gear and we have compiled a selection of the best options below.

Clubs

(Image credit: Future)

Tour Edge Hot Launch C524 Driver

We've selected the Hot Launch C524 due to its all-round performance package along with its very appealing price tag. The impact feel is lively and the address profile is excellent, while the speed and distance output is not far behind drivers more than twice the price. Very impressive.

(Image credit: Future)

Cleveland HB Soft 2 Retreve putter

In terms of value for money, these new putters from Cleveland punch well above their weight. Golfers shopping in this market may well play a firmer, distance-orientated ball, which will match up perfectly with the soft feel you get off the face with this putter range thanks to the deep and progressive milling. This design also speeds up off-center strikes, something the inconsistent golfer will really appreciate. We particularly liked the Retreve model, which can pick the ball out of the hole for you!

Ram FXT irons

The Ram FXT is an exceptional value iron. High-quality components coupled with an attractive head profile make these irons feel far more premium than their price tag. The impact feel was a real highlight of testing, producing a surprisingly soft for an iron that is creating so much ball speed.

(Image credit: Future)

Cobra Fly XL Package Set

The Cobra Fly XL Package set is ideal for those just getting into the game or those who want to freshen up their whole set without worrying about the cost. This set features 10 clubs and a good quality stand bag all for the price of some of the newest drivers! The quality of the irons is outstanding and the milled putter will be a hit with those that put it in play.

Wilson Infinite Bucktown putter

Wilson Infinite putters will perform as good as anything on the market for those that prefer a firmer feel off the face and the new range has nine shapes to choose from. We particularly enjoyed the fang-style Bucktown mallet, which has three short white lines to assist with alignment and a double-milled face pattern ensures consistent feel, roll and distance control regardless of the strike location. The two-tone PVD anti-glare finish reduces distraction over the ball and makes the putter look way more expensive than it actually is.

(Image credit: Future)

Ram EZ-Out Wedge

Coming to retail at just £29, the Ram EZ-Out wedge has to be one of the best pound-for-pound wedges on the market. The extremely wide ‘V’ style sole allows for maximum relief and smooth turf interaction, ideal for those seeking maximum forgiveness or golfers with a steep angle of attack. Granted it doesn’t look quite as sleek as some of the best wedges on the market but is the perfect wedge for golfers just getting into the game wanting solid performance without breaking the bank.

Inesis 500 Iron

The Inesis 500 irons are a strong performing mid-to-high handicapper distance iron. Well thought out head shapes with a very long, confidence inspiring blade length are nicely finished in a satin chrome which gives a premium feel. Impact provides a lively, hybrid style feel which really conveys a sensation of speed.

(Image credit: Future)

MacGregor V-Max Driver

At very much an entry-level price point, the MacGregor V-Max driver delivers an awful lot of performance. The extremely bold aesthetic won’t be to everyone’s taste, but in terms of value for money, this is a tough driver to beat and a great entry point for those new to the game. Two loft options will help players fine-tune an already easy to launch driver.

(Image credit: Future)

Benross Delta XT Iron

The Delta XT is an impressive iron that will appeal to a broad spectrum of players. Those seeking ‘bang for their buck’ will appreciate the modest price tag, but the Delta XT is far more than just a budget offering. Exceptional feel from the hollow body, strong launch monitor data, and genuine visual appeal make this an excellent product.

Cobra Air-X driver

The latest iteration of this lightweight, draw-biased driver has proven to offer a sought-after blend of distance and accuracy for the slower-swinging golfers on the Golf Monthly team. If you want something that will fight your slice and seem easy to hit without shelling out premium prices for the latest models played on tour, this driver really stands out from the crowd.

Laser/GPS

GolfBuddy Laser Lite 2 rangefinder

With quick, snappy display distances, a useful scanning mode and slope adjustment, the GolfBuddy Laser Lite 2 rangefinder is packed with features at a very sensible price point. Lightweight and extremely easy to use, the GolfBuddy Laser Lite 2 rangefinder represents real value at this price point.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

SkyCaddie LX2 GPS watch

For golfers seeking a basic, no-frills GPS watch with best-in-class accuracy, look no further. The LX2 has a fairly simplistic look, but the touch screen makes it easy to navigate and it offers more than enough information to get you around the golf course hitting the right club at the right time and avoiding hazards. The fact it is lightweight and compact means it won’t interfere with your swing and because Sky Caddie’s hole maps are ground-verified, you know the distance information will be bang up to date.

(Image credit: Future)

GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 Laser Rangefinder

Along with an extremely clear display screen, construction feels robust and the VPro GS03 provides all the features of rangefinders two or three times the price. User experience is smooth and switching between modes is extremely simple. This is a product that provides exceptional value for money.

Balls

(Image credit: Future)

TaylorMade Speedsoft Ink Golf Balls

These golf balls are the perfect for golfers wanting maximum bang for their buck. The ‘Ink splatter’ visual technology is reflective of a growing segment of golfers who are seeking a different look and style when on the course. The ball is soft in feel and low in compression, producing a higher ball flight with lower spin ideal for golfers seeking longer carry with driver from the tee while still maintaining good control from around the greens.

(Image credit: Future)

Titleist TruFeel Golf Balls

The Titleist TruFeel golf balls offer solid performance from tee to green and cost less than half the price for a dozen of the best premium golf balls. These balls offer an exceptionally soft feel with woods and irons and produce a generous amount of spin around the greens. With a retail price of £26 per dozen, these golf balls offer superb value for money and offer strong all-round performance for those on a budget.

Shoes/Apparel

(Image credit: Future)

Adidas S2G shoes

A well executed hybrid golf shoe that offers outstanding value for money thanks to its versatility and quality of build. While it's not an out-and-out performance spikeless golf shoe, for the golfer who values style and comfort for on the golf course, at the driving range or anywhere else for that matter, very few golf shoes can match the new S2G.

Stromberg Flier Collar polo shirt

Polo shirts seem to be getting even more expensive but one garment bucking that trend is this stylish offering from Stromberg. The moisture-wicking fabric will keep you cool and comfortable on warm outings while the UPF 50+ protection keeps the sun’s harmful rays at bay. We quite like the bold detailing on the collar and the fit was both snug and flattering at the same time.

Carts/Bags



(Image credit: Future)

Motocaddy SE electric trolley

The biggest compliment we can give the Motocaddy SE is that we barely noticed using it. This is a fuss-free experience from start to finish at a great price point in this market. You still get all of the quality and style of a Motocaddy product at a much more attractive price.

Big Max Dri Lite 7 G stand bag

Water resistant golf bags normally come with a steep price point to match, but the Big Max Dri Lite Seven G strikes the perfect balance of affordability and quality in a spacious and well proportioned golf bag. The 4 way top and four spacious pockets give plenty of space for clubs and all accessories, while the colour options and general design of the bag speak to a more premium note than the price suggests.

Training Aids

Grip Trainer training aid

This is a must have training accessory for every level of player, and if you don't believe us, go and ask Scottie Scheffler. The world number one uses his training grip in every single warm up and practice session he undertakes. Ensuring your hands are placed on the club in the same way every time is critical to returning the blade consistently squarely to the ball and this training aid helps you to do just that.

(Image credit: Future)

PuttOut Compact Golf Mirror

There are few trainings aids used universally by Tour players across the world, but the putting mirror is one of them. For less than £20, you're getting a well built, premium training aid that, when used regularly, should get you putting more consistently from a solid base. This option from PuttOUT also comes with a protective carry case and features a textured section underneath to stop it from moving on the greens.