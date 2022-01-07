PuttOUT Compact Mirror Review

A putting mirror is an inexpensive and effective way of giving your putting stroke a regular check up. Whether it's to look at where your eyes are lined up or checking the arc of your putting stroke, a good putting mirror is an essential if you want to keep your putting game in check.

PuttOUT - the makers of an extensive range of some of the best putting training aids - has of course got a mirror in it's line up, simply called the Compact Mirror. It is 8.5" in length and weighs in at just 97g, making it ideal for something to carry in your golf bag and use it on the practice putting green.

We mostly used it on the Slim Mat as part of PuttOUT's travel studio, but the 158 rubber dimples on the bottom of the mirror will make it useable on pretty much any surface. It'll be especially useful on a practice putting green before a round, just to check everything is in good order with your putting stroke.

It comes with all the necessary alignment tools in black lines across the mirror. We mainly used it to check our eyes were aligned correctly over the ball and that our putter was lining up square to the ball. For the actual uses for the mirror, it's all about what you make of it during your practice.

We think it pairs best with a putting mat a few other putting aids to create a great putting home studio. Whether it's using PuttOUT products or otherwise, using this mirror with a putting mat and some putting gates would give you a pretty extensive way of drilling your putting stroke.

The addition of the carry case is excellent too, allowing you to protect the mirror if you decide to carry it in your golf bag. Overall, this is an excellent putting mirror made with the excellent quality that we've come to expect from PuttOUT. While there are bigger putting mirrors out there, this is an ideal option for those who want a putting mirror on the move.