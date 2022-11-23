SkyCaddie LX2 Golf GPS Watch Review
Joel Tadman puts SkyCaddie's latest golf wearable GPS watch to the test on the course at the London Club
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
A functional, accurate golf GPS watch perhaps aimed at the less tech-savvy golfer that remains serious about their game. Features are basic with the included Go Play membership plan, but you could argue this is part of its appeal.
-
+
Easy to use
-
+
Accurate distances
-
+
Compact and unintrusive
-
-
Full functionality requires paid-for membership add on
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
SkyCaddie LX2 Golf GPS Watch Review
For those that want SkyCaddie’s industry-leading (in terms of accuracy) GPS distances on a simple, fuss-free wearable device without the complicated bells and whistles, the LX2 is an appealing prospect.
Before teeing off for the first time it’s worth creating an account with SkyGolf, syncing your LX2 via WiFi and activating your pre-paid Go Play membership card included in the box. It takes time, but it is worth going to this effort to get the most out of your £200 investment. To gain access to the full feature suite you’ll need upgrade to the 360 Pro membership plan for £40 a year - more on that later.
The square LX2 lacks the visual wow factor of the feature-packed LX5, but the minimalist design coming in at a mere 57g means you’ll hardly notice you’re wearing it. The user experience is, for the most part, a passive one as the LX2 automatically recognises your course and advances to the next hole when appropriate, just like the best golf watches.
The graphics on the 3.25cm screen are basic but easy to read. In auto mode, we found the brightness a little dull, but you can adjust the backlight level in settings. You navigate through the menu mostly using the touch screen, which is responsive most of the time but doesn’t work as well when using your glove hand. The main screen shows front, middle and back distances and the hole number but tap the screen and the bottom row will scroll through your step count, the battery level, the hole’s par and stroke index and the time.
Swipe left and you gain access to the scoring system where you can enter shots taken, number of putts, GIR and fairway hit/miss. Sync the watch after your round and you’ll be able to see your stats in more detail on the SkyGolf360 website. Swipe down to measure shot distances and swipe up to see the distance to the recommended fairway target, which is a nice addition although the top of the main number is frustratingly cropped off the top of the screen initially.
On the face of it, this watch is as basic as it looks. Function over form, certainly. But upgrade to the 360 Pro plan and your LX2 becomes a miniature version of the LX5. When activated, swipe right from the main screen and you’ll instead see a 2D map of the hole, on which you can zoom in on more specific areas and move the crosshair up and down the hole by sliding your finger on the screen. As you do so, the distance to that point from where you are and the distance from that point to the middle of the green also change. You’re also able to zoom in on the green, which will always rotate to match your angle of approach for a closer look and tap the crosshair icon to move the pin position to a more accurate place.
I’ll be honest, it doesn’t work as well as it does on the larger screen of the LX5. The chances are if you’ve opted for the LX2, you prefer something more basic and less expensive and therefore the added cost of the 360 Pro plan isn’t justifiable. Having tried using the hole maps in demo mode, you could make a case that SkyCaddie has tried to cram in too much because trying to see and navigate through that level of detail on a tiny screen was tricky at times, depending on the light conditions.
The majority of golfers likely won’t indulge in the full compliment of features and will instead likely enjoy leaving the LX2 on the main screen and lock it with the top side button so you’ll always see the distances you need. For this reason, it becomes one of the best value golf watches around and should be considered by less tech-savvy golfers that demand fast and accurate distances without additional hole-planning capabilities.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.3.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-7 iron, TaylorMade P7MC 8-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and a Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
-
‘Criminal In This Day And Age’ - Pepperell On Matsuyama $2m Bonus
The Englishman has had his say on the PIP money handed to Hideki Matsuyama despite finishing outside the top 20
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Cameron Smith Receives Keys To His Native Brisbane
Smith was handed the honour after he returned to his home town to play in the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Watch: Cypress Point Member Sees Second Ace At Same Hole Within 10 Days
The player was the lucky witness to a second hole-in-one at the Californian course's world-famous 16th
By Mike Hall • Published