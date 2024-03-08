Why Keegan Bradley Is The Unsung Hero Of Full Swing 2

The latest series of the hit Netflix documentary, Full Swing, landed on our TV screens on the 6th March, and while I generally enjoyed binging my way through it, I couldn't help but feel for Keegan Bradley.

The series offers a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of some of the biggest names in golf, with this season ramping up the intensity by documenting the build-up and events of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.

Perhaps the most engrossing aspect was the final three episodes, which followed the journey from the captain's picks to the final putt at Marco Simone Golf Club.

I must admit, I wasn't expecting to have such an emotive reaction to the Zach Johnson's leadership style as US Ryder Cup captain, but I found myself questioning whether omitting Keegan Bradley was a foregone conclusion.

The Unsung Hero Of Full Swing 2

Episode six begins with an overview of the main players in contention for a captain's pick on the US Ryder Cup team. Each shares their desire to tee it up in Rome, and shares a very logical determination to play their best golf and earn a place on merit. Something that stuck with me, however, was an early admission of anxiety from Keegan Bradley.

The six-time PGA Tour winner said "A whole generation of guys that I came out with are gone. The younger, good players like JT (Justin Thomas), Jordan (Spieth), Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler, these guys that are such great players and incredible guys. They sort of grew up playing together, and they all went to huge schools, and they all were the best players. So I feel a little bit like I am on the outside looking in... I feel a lot like I am."

That sentiment was also backed up by golf journalist Dan Rapaport, who suggested "Keegan is probably fighting a little bit more of an uphill battle, just because he is a little bit older, and he is not part of this crew that moved through the last Ryder Cups together".

With two Ryder Cup appearances to date, albeit on the losing team on both occasions, Keegan Bradley is aware that his window of time to make another is potentially running out. Nevertheless, after a huge win in his home state, at the Travelers Championship, he certainly appeared confident that a positive call from Zach Johnson may be on the way.

Throughout his appearance in this season of Full Swing, Bradley comes across as a wholesome family man with an exemplary attitude and plenty of likeable qualities.

It was revealed in the series that he still has his unpacked 2012 Ryder Cup suitcase, which serves as an apt metaphor for the unfinished business he feels still lingers over his past Ryder Cup participation.

He adds, "I just hope that some day I get to win a Ryder Cup and open that thing, and just have a piece of mind moment, because I am thinking about the Ryder Cup every second of every day."

Ultimately, the decision on selection lands with Zach Johnson. The two-time Major Champion explained in the series that there are a number of factors that affected his decision on selection including experience, form and how they fit in the team room with the top six.

For me, Keegan ticked the first two criteria and then some, but it was the final benchmark that made me uncomfortable with the diligence of the process.

This concern peaked later in the episode, when the focus turns to Hoylake and the Open Championship. Throughout the episode, it was clearly no secret that Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler have a very strong and friendly relationship with the Ryder Cup captain.

Which is fine, I suppose, but the imagery created by all four 'buddies' sharing a house together at the Open, while Keegan video calls his family from a hotel room alone, said about everything that could be said for Keegan's chances of selection.

The jovial discussion around selection, raised by Jordan Spieth at the dinner table in a bid to eek information from a tight-lipped Zach Johnson, exemplified the beneficial access to the captain's ear that wasn't necessarily afforded to all players fairly.

One thing I will say to the contrary is that Johnson doesn't get drawn into selection discussions, and maintains a neutral stance on the surface, but the banterous nature of that particular conversation felt slightly inappropriate nonetheless.

The scene ends with Johnson saying "I would love for this team to win", and in the lingering pause that follows, the cynic in me couldn't help but wonder if the 'this team' aspect of that statement pertained to the three gentleman joining him for dinner.

The selection calls were rough, let's get that straight.

As a fan of the European Team, I wasn't expecting to feel so nervous for Bradley - even though I knew already that he hadn't made it. After seeing what it meant to him, and reliving his run of excellent form throughout the episodes, I couldn't help but feel that heart-sinking moment when the phone rang – knowing he would be getting bad news.

Anyone who has had a job interview for a role they really wanted, and waited by the phone in nervous anticipation, will relate to the feeling you get when it finally lights up and buzzes as being both the best and worst feeling all wrapped into one.

Keegan's reaction to the bad news of not being selected was as you would expect, honourable and admirable. A good luck wish, absent of fury or resentment, to a team and a captain he would have walked through walls for.

You only have to fast forward a couple of episodes to see Keegan Bradley cheering on the US Team from his home, surrounded by his family. In a display of what can only be described as selfless devotion to his team, Bradley explains to his son, "We need to cheer louder to get this team going".

He also later shares that "There is no wrong decision for who is on the team, everyone is such a great player". "I love these guys, and one of the main reasons I wanted to make this team is I wanted to be around these guys, the energy that they have. I see the way JT prepares and practices, and If I was a captain, I would want him in my locker room".

Class. Unsung hero and star of the show. A role-model for all golfers, who I would love to see on another USA team one day, even if from a selfish perspective I hope it's a losing one.