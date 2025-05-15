Keegan Bradley Reveals When He Will 'Reevaluate' Chances Of Being Ryder Cup Player-Captain

Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has revealed he plans to "reevaluate" his chances of making the 12-man roster as a player in the very near future following an excellent start to the 2025 PGA Championship on Thursday.

The 38-year-old opened up the season's second men's Major with a three-under round of 68 thanks to four birdies and a lone bogey, which arrived at Quail Hollow's ninth hole, leaving him just two strokes behind first-round leader, Ryan Gerard.

Bradley's excellent start at the event he won back in 2011 followed on from a string of solid performances over recent months, almost started off by victory at last August's BMW Championship in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

An encouraging streak on the golf course has seen Bradley hovering just outside the automatic qualification berths and led to calls for the surprise Ryder Cup captain to pick himself at Bethpage in September should he not pick up enough points in the meantime.

As it stands, Bradley is 22nd in the US team's Ryder Cup rankings and in front of experienced players such as Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns, and Max Homa. However, he has the likes of Wyndham Clark and Tony Finau in front and outside of the top-12 still.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Woodstock, Vermont-born pro has admitted he is open to the idea of becoming a player-captain in the past - even sharing that Team USA does have a back-up plan in place should Bradley make the Red, White and Blue's competing dozen - but has more recently stated he is focused on doing the best job he can exclusively as the skipper.

Speaking after his three-under round at Quail Hollow, Bradley revealed he is not closing the door on his own chances of playing just yet, but that day could well be around the corner.

Asked whether he might have to accept he should be under consideration for a Wildcard pick still, Bradley said: "We'll see. I've sort of set a timetable of the US Open to kind of reevaluate after the US Open where we stand.

"But as of right now, I'm not anywhere near making the team. So as I've said a million times, I'm acting as if I am the captain, not playing at this point. But obviously trying to go out and win majors, win tournaments and do the best that I can."

Previously, and certainly before he was announced as the man to lead Team USA in New York, Bradley had stated he was desperate to make the team after the heartbreak he suffered when missing out at Marco Simone in 2023.

🇪🇺 Luke Donald (-4)🇺🇸 Keegan Bradley (-3)The Captains are putting on a show at Quail Hollow.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/VJSDBQYYfeMay 15, 2025

Now, the 38-year-old insists he just wants to help his country reclaim the little gold trophy in any way he can.

Asked outright if he wants to be a playing captain, Bradley said: "I don't know. I want to help the team the best I can. If that means playing, then I'll do that.

"But you know, I think it's pretty difficult to do both. But I have incredible vice captains, including Jim Furyk, who has done this before. [Brandt] Snedeker and Webb [Simpson] and [Kevin] Kisner have all been assistants.

"We have a great team. But if it comes down to do I think that's what will help us win, that's what I'll do. But yeah, that's the only thought in my head."