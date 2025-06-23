Keegan Bradley Failing To Pick Himself As A Ryder Cup Player Would Be A Terrible Idea For Team USA... Or Would It?

When Keegan Bradley was called by former PGA of America CEO, Seth Waugh about becoming Team USA's Ryder Cup captain at Bethpage Black, the Vermont-born pro was informed they expected him to follow in the footsteps of Arnold Palmer by becoming the first American Player-Captain since 1962.

At the time, July 2024, the idea was possible rather than likely given Bradley was just inside the world's top-20 and had not won since the 2023 Travelers Championship - an achievement which still wasn't enough to stamp his ticket to Rome under previous captain, Zach Johnson.

However, since then, the 39-year-old has won twice on the PGA Tour and climbed to seventh in the Official World Golf Ranking - his highest-ever position.

With just over three months until the first tee shot at the 2025 Ryder Cup, Bradley is ninth in Team USA's official points list and undoubtedly one of the most in-form players in the country.

After winning his second Travelers Championship courtesy of a dramatic one-stroke victory over Tommy Fleetwood on Sunday, Bradley revealed to Golf Channel how he "definitely wasn't going to play" if he hadn't won in the year before but that his success at TPC River Highlands "definitely changes things."

He said: "It's such an unbelievable thing that, I've spent 15 years of my career here - every year my goal is to make the Ryder Cup team. And then this would be the year where I was like 'You know what, I'm excited to just be the captain.' But then, of course, something like this happens.

"This definitely changes things. I definitely wasn't going to play [the Ryder Cup] if I didn't win. I want to put my team in the best position to win. If we get down to it and me playing is how that happens... I will play if I feel like it'll help the team."

Should Bradley be confirmed as one of the US dozen, he has confirmed on several occasions that his roles and responsibilities will be shared among his vice-captains and other members of the management team.

The 13-time pro winner reiterated this view again on Sunday and explained how the close relationship he has with his team will allow Bradley to completely trust whoever makes a key call in his absence.

He continued: "We've talked about this. I'm still going to be the captain [no matter what]. I put a lot of work into this. This is why I've chosen the guys that I've chosen, and Jim Furyk - who has done this - [Brandt Snedeker] and [Kevin Kisner], we're a team. We talk every day. They can maybe step in when I wouldn't be there for certain things."

Ultimately, Bradley will make what he feels is the best decision for Team USA. But, right now, do we think it would be a good idea for Bradley to split his time between two extremely taxing positions, especially on home soil where there is an expectation on the Americans to regain the Ryder Cup? Two Golf Monthly writers debate the subject.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

It Would Be A Huge Blow For Team USA If Bradley Were Not Player-Captain

Clearly, Keegan Bradley is not going to give up the captaincy, so there's no point exploring that avenue. So, regarding a possible player-captain role, I believe it would be a significant disadvantage for Team USA should Bradley not be part of the playing 12 as it stands.

The 39-year-old was already a legitimate shout to make the team without a win, given he has been playing relatively consistently over the past few months and he has often featured at the sharp end of the biggest championships. With a serious lack of experienced in-form American golfers around right now, Bradley has to choose himself as a player if he doesn't automatically qualify.

I'm sure it will be pretty tough to balance organizing and playing, but as he pointed out, there are so many vice-captains and other staff who are perfectly capable of sorting the logistics. I also don't have too many concerns over Bradley's ability to separate the two roles - he mentioned after winning the Travelers that getting inside the ropes is the only opportunity he has to forget the external stuff and just go play golf.

I'm sure there is a way that he and the US team can put together multiple contingency plans ahead of time, and then it's just a case of keeping a cool head and trusting your gut at the time. Becoming a player-captain is a role not many people could handle, but if there's one man who can, it's Bradley.

Matt Cradock News Writer

If Keegan Bradley Is Player-Captain, It Won't End Well...

I do like Keegan Bradley, but the idea of him being a playing captain is one that I don't think will work well. Right now, he is one of the top US golfers in the world and, given that a number of American players aren't performing at their best in 2025, he will be a big asset at Bethpage.

Bradley is confident, and I respect him for that, but as Luke Donald said a few years back being captain is almost like a full-time job and, given he has other responsibilities that go along with the captaincy, it will no doubt play on his mind if, and when, he is playing on the course in New York.

The Ryder Cup is a global event and I know Bradley will have hundreds of backroom staff helping him with the work, but taking a spot from a player who is there to solely play, not also manage, could well backfire.

The Major winner is built for the Ryder Cup, as we saw at the Travelers Championship. However, I think he would make more of an impact as solely a player or solely a captain, not both at the same time. The role involves a lot of work, so let the players play and the captains captain.