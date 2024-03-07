Where’s Max Homa? Why No Female Coverage? 10 Things That Surprised Me From Full Swing Season 2…
There’s no doubt Full Swing Season 2 covers a lot of bases and provides ample entertainment, but there were a few storylines and omissions that left me scratching my head…
The Netflix producers chose quite a year to follow the professional game in Full Swing Season 2, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2022’s eponymous original, and it certainly provides plenty of insight, entertainment and intrigue.
From coverage of the PGA Tour’s shock merger with Saudi Arabia’s PIF to inside-the-locker-room access at the Majors and behind-the-scenes footage of the Ryder Cup, there’s no doubt series two of the docuseries delivers.
That said, there were a few players and storylines that were conspicuous by their absence. Of course, it’s impossible to fit everything into eight 45-minute episodes, but some players were surprisingly omitted while others featured for a second time.
Below are the 10 things that surprised me most about Full Swing Season 2…
Where are they?
Max Homa is one of the most popular professional golfers on the planet, but he barely features in Full Swing Season 2. He won twice in 2023 – at Riviera and in South Africa on the DP World Tour – and is never shy of an opinion on the state of the game. It seems an odd omission. The same can be said for Scottie Scheffler, who admittedly isn’t the most loquacious of characters, but is the World No.1.
Male-dominated series
While the likes of Henni Koyak and Amanda Renner feature as analysts, there’s absolutely no focus on the women’s game whatsoever – something that’s even more surprising given 2023 was a Solheim Cup year. My colleague Alison Root has written about this in more detail, but it does seem strange that Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Charley Hull and others didn’t make the cut.
No Block party?
In last May’s PGA Championship, club pro Michael Block produced one of the storylines of the golfing year. Not only did he make the cut, but he was paired with Rory McIlroy for the final round and recorded a memorable hole-in-one en route to a tie for 15th – the best ever finish by a club pro in the PGA Championship. Dan Rapaport tweeted last year that Netflix was “all over” the Block storyline, but he’s nowhere to be seen in Full Swing Season 2.
Tom Kim analysis
Tom Kim is portrayed as a fun-loving character during his episode and someone who’s slightly wet behind the ears. At the PGA Championship, we see him looking for his ball in a bog and emerging caked in mud. Around that point, Rapaport says “This can go one of two ways. He can be known as the affable guy who went frolicking in the mud, or he can rededicate himself to becoming one of the best golfers on the planet.” I was surprised at that comment. This is a 20-year-old with three PGA Tour titles to his name – I think he’s doing just fine.
Brotherly love
The episode on Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick is something a bit different, and both brothers come across well. However, it’s interesting to hear just how much Alex dislikes being in his brother’s shadow. Of course, sibling rivalry is to be expected, but Alex admits to being jealous and “pissed off”. It doesn’t seem like something to be getting that worked up about, but it clearly motivates him each and every day.
Gretzky’s revelation
In the second episode, Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson’s wife, reveals that people sent death threats after DJ’s move to LIV Golf. Clearly, there are strong feelings on both sides of the divide, but did I ever think it would escalate to that extent? Call me naive, but I didn’t.
Zach and his captain’s picks
I had no idea how close Zach Johnson is with Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. When the quartet are seen eating dinner together on the eve of The Open Championship, it seems inevitable that they’re all going to receive wildcard picks for the Ryder Cup. Of course, all captains have relationships with prospective players, but it surprised me just how friendly they all are. Keegan Bradley didn’t stand a chance.
The infamous framework agreement
After the framework agreement between the PGA Tour/DP World Tour and the PIF was revealed, shockwaves reverberated around the golfing landscape. However, I assumed all the best players on both sides were aware of the impending announcement. As it turns out, barely anyone knew. Not even Rory McIlroy – a man who sacrificed an awful lot for the good of the PGA Tour. I was shocked at how quiet both parties were able to keep it.
Where’s the DP World Tour?
The DP World Tour is barely mentioned in Full Swing Season 2 and any references to achievements on the European circuit are few and far between. It’s disappointing but not surprising – I don’t think it’s unfair to say that Americans can be quite parochial at times. Better analysis of the European players wouldn’t have gone amiss, nor would some coverage of the world’s second most prestigious golf tour.
American bias
The theme of American bias carries over into the Ryder Cup episodes. While there are plenty of mentions of America’s triumph at Whistling Straits, there’s not a single mention of Europe’s dominance in the competition over the last 20 years. Rapaport also describes the European team as a “rag-tag bunch” and “the dirty dozen”, which is just disrespectful. Americans clearly haven’t figured out that world rankings don’t matter when it comes to the Ryder Cup. When was the last time the USA won in Europe again? That’s right, 1993.
Nick Bonfield joined Golf Monthly in 2012 after graduating from Exeter University and earning an NCTJ-accredited journalism diploma from News Associates in Wimbledon.
