'Why I Was Disappointed But Not Surprised That Netflix Didn't Feature A Single Female Professional In Full Swing Season 2'
The long-awaited second series of Full Swing is live and our Women's Editor Alison Root comments on the absence of female players
The next chapter of the Netflix docuseries Full Swing has been released, and while I’m looking forward to having a peek into the lives of players such as Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Wyndham Clark, and the Fitzpatrick brothers, Matt and Alex amongst others, I wish series creators Box to Box and Vox Media Studios had integrated LPGA players into this second instalment.
It's ironic that Full Swing Season 2 premiered during the same week as International Women's Day, themed ‘Inspire Inclusion’ this year, which for me further emphasises the glaring absence of women in the series.
Inclusivity in golf is a recurring topic, and the industry is making a continuous effort to embrace not only women but also individuals from diverse demographics and ethnic backgrounds. Yet, there appears to be limitations when an opportunity arises to take a significant step forward to showcase the talent and personalities of some of the best female golfers.
I raised a similar concern last year regarding the new TGL golf league, which, although now delayed, aims to engage a new audience and foster the growth of the game. So, why were there no women in the starting lineup?
Full Swing Season 1 was clearly successful, prompting the green light for Season 2, so like the TGL golf league, I’m left wondering whether the notion of including LPGA players was ever considered, or if these female golfers were simply deemed unworthy of generating the same level of interest at the outset. In terms of female presence in Full Swing Season 2, it’s limited to WAGs and presenters including Alison Renner and Henni Koyack.
In my view, several standout players have the ability to captivate an audience. For instance, Nelly Korda, from a renowned sporting family and recognised as one of the world’s highest-paid female athletes on the 2023 Forbes list, Lydia Ko, who recently tied the knot and is on the verge of entering the LPGA Hall of Fame at just 26, and Charley Hull, known for her endearing sense of humour and pursuit of Major glory, are just a few worth mentioning. And, of course, let's not forget Lexi Thompson, an all-round fan favourite.
While men and women play the same game and undoubtedly face similar challenges, it would be fascinating to observe the comparisons in their personal lives and the distinct dynamics between the men’s and women’s tours.
Similarly, the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup stand as the two biggest men’s and women’s team events in golf. While it’s great that we'll witness what Ryder Captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson have to say in Full Swing Season 2, it would be equally compelling to follow the lives of Solheim Cup Captains Suzann Pettersen and Stacy Lewis, who will take on the role again this year. Both have had stellar careers and are also mothers, which adds another interesting dimension to their personal lives.
Maybe the creators of Full Swing are holding off to gauge the success of 'Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story', a collaboration between NBC Sports, USGA, and Campfire Studios, set to premiere in May, before considering the inclusion of women for a potential Season 3. Only time will tell...
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
