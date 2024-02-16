'We Need To Move In A Different Direction' – Why Embracing Music On The Golf Course Can Help Apathetic Youngsters Get Into The Game

When it comes to the hottest debates in our sport, music on the golf course is right up there with slow play, dress code and the World Handicap System.

You only have to scroll through the comments on some of our recent videos to see the difference in opinion on this topic. The question is, are we missing an opportunity to grow the game and engage with the future generations of golfers by not allowing music, or should we be sticking to tradition and respecting the values some hold dear?

What do the rules say?

As with any dispute in golf, the first place people often head to is the infinite wisdom of the various golfing rule books.

In section 4.3(a) of the R&A rules, it says that "Listening to audio or watching video on matters unrelated to the competition being played (such as a news report or background music)" is allowed, but in doing so, "consideration should be shown to others".

There is a caveat to that, however, as "Listening to music or other audio to eliminate distractions or to help with swing tempo" is not allowed.

The consensus in golf clubs has generally been that music shouldn't be played on the course, but I am concerned that the longer we hold firm on this position, the longer we will miss out on a potential wave of new golfers in the game.

After speaking to a number of young people, who don't currently play golf, they said they would be more inclined to take up the sport if there were slightly relaxed expectations around the traditional non-negotiables of things like dress code and music on the golf course.

Let the music play...

Adding a speaker to a golf buggy can really improve the on-course experience (Image credit: Future)

Music has seen a sneaky insurgence into the game in recent years, with certain high-profile examples adding weight to the pro-music argument and helping to make this debate more acceptable - and even perhaps welcomed by some golfers.

LIV Golf famously shook the landscape by pumping music out on course at its tournaments, receiving mixed reviews from fans and players, and this is becoming more and more common through exhibitions events and even certain well-known US courses installing bluetooth speakers in their buggy fleets.

After almost a decade as an educator, I have witnessed the general apathy that many young people have for golf, and I see the move towards the respectful introduction of music on the course as wholly positive.

We need to move in a different direction to the traditional, perhaps 'stuffy', reputation that the sport is struggling to shake. Creating a relaxed, welcoming, fun vibe on the course can only be a good thing to entice younger golfers to play the game.

Music has the power to motivate people, and for those who are new to the game it can be the subtle difference that gives them the hook so many of us have experienced with golf. It can also provide companionship for solo golfers, giving them the chance to enjoy the outdoors with a soundtrack to soften what can be, for some players, quite a lonely experience.

I am not talking about competition days here, as even I have no interest in the (albeit wonderful) distractions of Craig David pumping out while I am trying to navigate the monthly medal. A casual round, however, with a group of friends, maybe a few cold beverages and the evening sun... sign me up and let's get this party started!

Progress vs Preservation

It is important that new golfers can have fun on the golf course (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Clearly, there are some that will whole-heartedly disagree with this position, and that is absolutely fine. There is, of course, a fine balance between progress and preserving the traditions of the sport we all love.

I will add that, while I believe the wider introduction of music on golf courses would be a positive step forwards, there is a necessity to stabilise that against respect for other golfers and the wider etiquette of golf.

Common sense should prevail here, but in the absence of that, I would suggest that if you want to play music on the golf course you moderate the volume, check for consent and be pragmatic with the playlist.

If you can hear your music on the fairway as you stripe one to the middle of the green... that's great. If the group on the next tee can hear it, that's not so great.

You might all agree within your social group that you're up for the tunes, but it's worth considering that not everyone is able to block out the noise, so checking first is just polite.

Also, nobody wants to listen to you blaring out heavy metal for four hours as you play 18 holes (unless you are playing with Viktor Hovland, perhaps), but stick on a '90s rewind' playlist and you could just have the time of your lives.