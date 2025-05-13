I've Just Had Twins... I Pray These 5 Things Change Before They Get Into Golf

One thing I knew for certain when finding out I was to become a father for the first time is that I would endeavour to introduce them to golf as early as possible.

I took up the sport in my late twenties, due in large parts to difficulties accessing the game as child - some of which I will elude to later in this article.

My love for the sport has grown exponentially since I started, but I almost feel a tinge of regret that I lost out on more than twenty years of participation.

As a new dad of twins, I am excited to introduce my children to golf at a young age, opening their eyes to this incredible sport and all the benefits it offers - but I am also a little apprehensive.

In the few years that pass before they get their first taste of the fairways and greens, I pray that these five things change in order to give them the greatest chance of long-term participation and a lifelong love for the game...

I'm fully aware that the choice to stick with golf will be totally their choice (obviously with a little nudging from me), but I honestly believe some of the barriers to participation that hindered my access to the sport as a child could also negatively impact on my children's choice.

The social, psychological and physiological benefits of golf are well-researched and documented, but there are certain aspects of our game which still puts people off - particularly juniors.

1. Cost

Perhaps the biggest barrier to participation for families is the cost - golf is just too expensive.

If you want to kit your child out with a set of clubs and the right attire, plus pay the green fees or membership prices, you could be forking out a small fortune - and I've got to do that twice!

Other sports like football, rugby and netball are hugely popular among young people, which in part is down the relatively low cost at grassroots level in comparison to a sport like golf.

I would love to see more clubs offer a heavily-subsidised all-inclusive package to juniors.

Something like a golf club set for kids that you can borrow and swap as your grow, some club branded clothing that is course appropriate (more on that later), your membership fee for the year and a few free groups lessons with the pro for a reasonable annual fee.

Why not also encourage more families to use the club as a fundamental pillar of their community?

Clubs could subtract the junior all-inclusive package fee from the parent's membership price for the year to encourage everyone to come down together and enjoy the game - then claim the money back from the governing body.

Everybody wins! More juniors in the game, clubs don't lose out financially and grassroots golf thrives. After all, golf can't be all about the money, otherwise the game will slowly die.

2. Dress Code

Let me start this section by saying I am not opposed to a dress code. I believe the tradition and history of the game are part of what makes it special, and it teaches young people valuable lessons about respect.

However, why not widen the parameters a little and give families a little slack - especially because golf's dress code is still a barrier for new golfers.

Rather than making parents go out to buy polo shirts, quarter-zips and long trousers, let juniors wear a pair of sports top, shorts, jogging bottoms and trainers which they might already have in their wardrobe at home.

You can still ask them to tuck their shirt in, or take their hat off in the clubhouse, but why are we making it more difficult for people?

My enjoyment of the game would not be impacted in the slightest if I saw a young golfer in a hoodie and joggers, and I believe any other rationale person would say the same.

It's not just the cost either, the fear of getting it wrong or not meeting the high standards set by the game is also a factor that puts families and young people off.

It's time to change the narrative. If you want to play golf, come down. Don't worry about what you are wearing, we'd love to have you. Our doors are open. Is that sentiment really that difficult to swallow?

Whether it's the cost or the fear of getting the dress code wrong, I think we seriously need to look at how easy it is to get into golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Treatment Of Juniors

If we truly want to grow the game, and protect the future of our sport, we have to embrace junior golfers and give them the encouragement to prosper and enjoy the game.

If one of their first experiences is being scolded for slow play, told they can't play at certain times of the day or reprimanded for having fun on the course - are they really likely to want to come back again?

So, you might see a group of juniors playing ahead of you on a Saturday, and heaven-forbid they might be laughing and excitable, but so what?

Let them have fun and experience the game in a welcoming and supportive environment, rather than one that is heavily-policed by the old guard of members who believe they shouldn't be seen or heard.

Teach them the golf's etiquette and traditions of the sport with an arm around the shoulder rather than a slap across the back of the head and you might just encourage them to demonstrate the behaviours you want to see.

Some groups of juniors that I have seen on the golf course can hit the ball further and play faster than many of the more experienced members, so perhaps it's time to embrace their participation rather than selfishly protecting custody of the sport.

4. Golf In Schools

As a former PE teacher, I can safely say that there is a general apathy among the masses of school-age children with regards to golf.

There are pockets of participants, as you would expect, but the majority see the game as inaccessible, stuffy or even boring - which was was corroborated in our big junior golf survey.

The problem is, many of these opinions are formed without every being exposed to the sport - which is something we need to change.

By introducing golf into the extra-curricular programme in schools, funded by golf clubs and local sports charities or governing bodies, young people would have the ability to try it for themselves irrespective of their background or family socio-economic status.

This is a perfectly achievable ambition too, with a little prior planning.

If a local golf club was to offer a group of students and a member of staff free coaching for an hour every week for six weeks on the driving range - most PE departments across the country would find that hard to turn down.

You could even go one step further an offer to subsidise or pay for transport, or put on a fun schools tournament on the par-3 course one afternoon.

Ultimately, the future generation of members are currently at school. If they aren't coming to you, then you need to go to them. But, and I can't stress this enough, don't go empty-handed.

Make participation a really attractive prospect for the students and the school, and you might just inspire a lifelong love for the game of golf.

Creating opportunities for more schools to get golf into their extra-curricular programme is a great way to grow the game (Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Put More Golf On Free-To-Air Television

The days of watching Major Championship golf on terrestrial television are sadly gone. Recently, LIV Golf made a great step in the right direction in the UK by agreeing to show their product on ITV, a free-to-air channel, but this is a mere drop in the ocean.

When young people can watch football, rugby, tennis, cricket and many more sports for free on television or YouTube, you can forgive them for not understanding the game that is stuck behind a paywall.

In my opinion, all Major Championships should be free-to-air for everyone around the world. Think about the World Cup, the Olympics, Wimbledon or the Six Nations - each the pinnacle of their sport and totally free to watch for most people.

Immersion is the only way to truly foster an interest in golf, and that comes in many forms.

Getting children to walk the fairways and greens with their own clubs, hitting a bucket of balls on the range and watching the coverage of the big events live on television is a winning recipe - but sadly we are some way off providing that opportunity for all.

I hope that by the time my children are old enough to join me, at least some progress will have been made to making the game more inclusive, accessible and appealing to the future generations of golfers.