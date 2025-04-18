I Asked 10 Non-Golfers If The Sport Should Have a Dress Code. Their Answers Were Fascinating…

A lot of people, golfers and non-golfers, are of the opinion that golf has a few outdated rules - no changing shoes in the car park, absolutely no cell phones (anywhere), gender specific tees, the interview process… to name but a few.

Perhaps the most debated topic at golf clubs, however (other than handicaps) is whether golf should have a dress code. Some feel it's time we abandoned them altogether.

Personally, I like to wear golf clothing (jeans, no, jogging pants, no). It’s just my opinion, but I believe certain dress codes should be maintained (please don’t email me any nasty messages).

A lot of facilities still feel that way, but some clubs, like Bristol GC in south-west England, have scrapped dress codes.

When a non-golfing friend accused me recently of being old-fashioned, I thought it would be interesting to ask some non-golfers whether they thought golf should have a dress code.

After a bit of editing and removing the odd expletive (seriously, a couple of people got really animated), here are the responses.

Should Golf Have a Dress Code? No...

"My old nextdoor neighbor used to play - and he looked like a clown! I remember thinking, ‘What do you look like?’ when he went off to his golf club.

"Let people wear whatever they want."

Hmm, slippery slope, this (see person in Tottenham Hotspur shirt above). Whatever next, sweatpants on the PGA Tour?

Jason Day caused a bit of a stir when he wore sweatpants at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Image credit: Getty Images)

"What difference does it make what you wear? Surely if you’re swinging a golf club you need to be wearing sporty clothing?

"For me, if I was going to play golf, I’d want to wear sportswear."

This is a point that quite often gets made. However, you'll find no shortage of golf clothing that takes the athletic nature of the golf swing into consideration.

"I’ve always thought golf was stuffy, and this is another example of that. It’s a sport, so isn’t it about having fun?

"You should be able to play in whatever makes you feel comfortable."

Whoo. Okay, so stuffiness might still exist at some clubs, but I feel like the game is making a lot of progress on the clothing front.

And, FYI, the best golf trousers are way more comfortable than jeans.

"No. Absolutely not. Everywhere we go these days, people seem to be telling us what to do, what we can and can’t say, and what we should wear.

"It's ridiculous. If you’re a paying customer, do you not get to decide?"

As I way saying, some people got quite animated.

Should Golf Have a Dress Code? Yes And No

"I guess it depends. I went to a driving range once and people were wearing t-shirts and jeans, and no-one seemed to care.

"Maybe it’s different when you go to a club and you have to wear trousers - I’m not sure. I suppose it’s about maintaining standards, which I get.

"It depends how strict it is. I don’t know enough, but if you’re stopping someone from playing because they don’t have a collar on their shirt, that seems a bit silly.

"At the same time, I’d understand why a club wouldn’t want people walking around in football shirts. That makes me mad when I’m in a restaurant!"

"You have to think about the next generation. Times change. Look at commuters - so few people are wearing a suit and tie to work.

"I don’t play golf, but I do sometimes watch it on TV with my son, who plays. I always think the professionals look quite smart, so I don’t see it being a problem.

"I think this is a question that gets asked in snooker, too. Look at those guys - they’re wearing jackets and bow ties."

Snooker players are still required to play in a waistcoat and bow tie (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think you’ve got to dress properly, but you also don’t want to exclude people.

"If strict dress codes are stopping people from playing the game, or it’s expensive to buy golf clothing, that’s not a good look.

"I’m sporty, although I don’t play golf. I play other sports, and it’s always about dressing appropriately for the game.

"If a club insists on its guests wearing shoes or a shirt in the clubhouse afterwards, I think that’s maybe a little bit outdated."

There are some valid points, here, although I wouldn't say the cost of golf clothing is a barrier.

Yes, some premium brands might charge in excess of a $100 for a golf polo shirt, for example, but there are plenty of decent options at the other end of the price scale.

Should Golf Have a Dress Code? Yes

"I have what is probably an old-fashioned opinion. There’s nothing wrong in asking people to dress a certain way, within limits.

"I work in an office, and I still wear a tie to meetings. I think it’s important to look smart, at times.

"Sadly, I think I’m in the minority. Whether it’s the office, going out to the theatre, or going for a meal, everywhere you look people are more on the casual side of smart/casual - and a lot of people look downright untidy!"

I couldn't have put it better myself.

Golf fashion has changed considerably since the 19th century (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I totally get why a nice place wouldn’t want to have people wearing denim and scruffy clothes.

"Generally speaking, I think dress standards have dropped, and I mean in society as a whole.

"Everyone seems to want to wear tracksuit bottoms these days. Maybe it’s because of Covid, and the fact that more people now seem to be working from home."

Well said.

"I don’t see the harm in golf dress codes. I don’t play, but I have friends that do. I’ve seen what they wear and I don’t understand what the fuss is about.

"From what I see, people look smart. You don't have to wear a jacket, do you?"

Well, yes, you might have to on the odd occasion, but only in the clubhouse; it's not like golfers are required to play in a jacket and plus fours.