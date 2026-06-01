We Asked Robert Rock To Blind Test And Rank 10 Blade Irons

When you think of the ‘purist’ swing in European golf, one name often sits at the top of the list: Robert Rock.

Known for his incredible ball-striking and a swing that remains the envy of the tour, ‘Rocky’ joined me and Kick Point co-host Dan Parker for a unique challenge. We wanted to find out which modern blade truly reigns supreme, and who better to judge than a man who has beaten Tiger Woods in his prime?

WATCH: Robert Rock blind tests 10 blades with the help of Joe Ferguson

The Mission: A Blind Test

The premise was simple but daunting. We presented Robert with 10 of the leading blade irons on the market for 2026. To ensure total objectivity, the test was conducted ‘blind ’. We gaffer-taped the back of each iron, so Robert didn't know (we hoped!) which brand he was holding until after he had provided his initial feedback on the looks and feel.

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As an iron tester, I have long been saying that there is little to no difference in actual performance and data between any blade on the market, assuming they are set to the same loft.

So, to me, essentially what people are making their purchases on is largely looks and feel. We wanted to see how the biggest names in the industry stacked up against boutique offerings when placed in the hands of a master.

The Contenders

Robert evaluated each club on a scale of 1 to 10 for both looks and feel having hit a few 7-iron shots with each model, and the results were interesting to say the least.

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1. Ping Blueprint T

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Robert appreciated the compact footprint of the Blueprint T. He noted that it looked very small in terms of blade length, intimidating to some, but perfect for the elite ball-striker looking to work the ball both ways. He also liked the lack of curvature in the leading edge.

“Soft” was his first observation of the feel, which is never a bad thing. He noted a slightly lower ball flight than his own iron, and said that if he were to play these irons, he would likely scrape the white paint out of the bottom groove.

Looks: 7.5

Feel: 8.5

2. Ben Hogan Fort Worth MB

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A cult classic, the Hogan Fort Worth MB impressed Robert with its traditional, understated profile. He noted the thin top line and the way it framed the ball, giving it high marks for its ‘old-school’ surgical look.

He noted that the blade length appeared a touch longer than what he is used to, which is a look that appeals to him. When he uses shorter blade lengths, he tends to strike a little more towards the toe side.

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Furthermore, Rob liked the fact that the heel section of the club was reasonably high, as opposed to many blades which pinch in significantly in that area.

From a feel point of view, Rob noted that it felt a touch firmer than the Ping Blueprint T.

Looks: 8

Feel: 7

3. TaylorMade P7TW

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Designed for Tiger Woods, this club carries heavy expectations.

Robert found the longer blade length and specific CG placement to be unique. He noted the ‘crispness’ of the strike, and having played it himself on a regular basis, he stated that “this one sits at the higher end of what a blade can offer”.

This iron ticks almost every box for Robert in terms of blade length, groove pattern, higher heel, and overall feel.

Looks: 9.5

Feel: 9.5

4. Srixon Z-Forged II

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In terms of the looks with the Z Forged II, Robert noted that the only bit he didn’t like was the slightly narrower, ‘pinched in’ heel section in the address position. However, he loved the leading and top edge shaping and proportions.

From a feel point of view, Robert was particularly complimentary of the turf interaction (from the Tour VT Sole), describing it as smooth through the turf. Throughout the testing, Robert said “Good club this” on several occasions!

Looks: 8.5

Feel: 9

5. Wilson Staff Model Blade

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Wilson has a rich history in blades, and this model continued that legacy.

Robert's first impressions in terms of the look were: “Ooh, different looking!” Referring specifically to the curved leading edge, which gives the Staff Model blade an almost on-set look at address. He felt the leading edge seemed to ‘tuck under’ the ball a little more at address.

With regard to feel, he felt this was on a par in terms of softness with everything else he had hit to this point in the experiment.

Looks: 8.5

Feel: 7.5

6. Callaway Apex MB

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A stalwart in the category. As an iron he has played himself, Robert immediately recognized the classic square Callaway shaping, offering his preferred longer blade length behind the ball.

He stated that the only way he would improve the Apex MB would be to add the multi-groove tech (more grooves, essentially) of the P7TW.

Looks: 9

Feel: 9

7. Takomo 301 MB

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The potential "dark horse" of the test. This was one of the few irons that Robert had absolutely no idea what it was, but he stated, “Looks pretty good though.”

“Ooh, soft!” was the next statement out of Rob’s mouth after he struck his first ball. This was actually one of the few blades that differentiated itself from the pack in regards to feel, with Rob feeling that it was noticeably softer than the rest.

Looks: 8.5

Feel: 9

8. Titleist 620 MB

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The benchmark for many. Robert immediately picked out the Titleist shaping, saying, “Titleists just have a look about them, don’t they?”

He noted that the grooves started a little tighter to the heel than he typically likes to see, but overall very much liked the look at address.

“Lovely” was the first impression of strike, and other than the slightly thinner heel section, Rob felt he could definitely ‘game’ these irons.

Looks: 9

Feel: 9

9. Mizuno Pro S-1

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Mizuno is the brand most often associated with feel, and the Pro S-1 didn't disappoint. Visually, Rob liked the consistency of the finish across the face here. Whereas many glossier chrome irons have distinctly different finishes between the groove area and the toe and heel, Rob liked how this iron blended that finish.

“Strike felt very good” was the first feedback from hitting.

Looks: 8.5

Feel: 9

10. Cobra 3DP MB

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I was extremely interested to see what Rob made of this one, as it’s the set in my bag and has been constructed via 3D printing as opposed to traditional forging.

From a shaping perspective, Rob said he would have preferred a slightly longer blade length, but very much enjoyed the minimal offset and super straight leading edge.

Interestingly, this did not stand out from the pack in terms of feel, being the only iron of the bunch that wasn’t forged.

Looks: 9

Feel: 8.5

The Verdict

Throughout the test, there were several surprises. Perhaps the biggest for some would be the performance of the Takomo 301 MB; for a fraction of the price of its competitors, it sat comfortably alongside them in Robert’s rankings.

Robert Rock hitting the Takomo MB iron (Image credit: Future)

On a personal note, I was delighted to see that Rob couldn’t differentiate the impact feel between the traditional forged blades on show and the Cobra 3DP MB, as this is something I have been claiming for months now!

However, when the dust settled, a few models rose to the top…

The Final Leaderboard

While the scores were incredibly tight (most clubs hovering between 8.5 and 9.5), the final results looked like this:

1. TaylorMade P7TW

T2. Callaway Apex MB

T2. Titleist 620 MB

T4. Srixon Z-Forged II

T4. Takomo 301 MB

T4. Mizuno Pro S-1

T4. Cobra 3DP MB

T8. Ping Blueprint T

T8. Wilson Staff Model MB

10. Ben Hogan Ft Worth MB