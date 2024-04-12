'I Have A Chance To Win The Golf Tournament' - Tiger Woods After Breaking Masters Cut Record
The five-time Masters champion has made 24 consecutive Augusta National cuts in a run stretching back to 1997
Tiger Woods may still be looking for consistent form after only sporadic appearances in recent years, but when it comes to The Masters, he has proved that his love affair with the tournament is alive and well after setting the record for the number of consecutive cuts made at the Augusta National Major with 24.
That staggering run stretches back to 1997, and the five-time Masters champion achieved the feat despite a mammoth Friday that saw him first need to complete his opening round after thunderstorms delayed the start of Thursday's action, before going on to shoot an even-par 72 in his second round.
That leaves him at one-over for the tournament, and, crucially, he set the new record while showing few ill effects from the injuries he has suffered in recent years. Even more remarkably, he achieved his record after a grueling 23-hole day, one less than the entirety of his competitive golf in 2024 after he withdrew from the Genesis Invitational in the second round through illness.
Afterwards, Woods explained what the record means to him. He said: "It means I have a chance going into the weekend. I'm here. I have a chance to win the golf tournament. I don't know if they're all going to finish today, but I'm done. I got my two rounds in. Just need some food and some caffeine, and I'll be good to go."
Woods’ day got off to an unsteady start, with two bogeys among the final five holes of his first round, leaving him one-over for the round. However, he soon recovered in the second round with a birdie at the par-four third, which included a beautifully judged second shot to leave him nine feet from the hole.
Understandably, for someone who had played less than two rounds of competitive golf in the year before The Masters, he showed some signs of rustiness, and that was particularly evident with three bogeys either side of a birdie on the sixth, but his third birdie of the round on the eighth left him comfortably above the projected cut line of four-over.
Another bogey followed on the 14th, but a further birdie at the 15th, which included another stunning effort, this time from all of 257 yards to within 25 yards of the hole, put him back on track.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Woods closed out his round with three pars, and, despite a slight limp by that point, he still seemed remarkably mobile considering the exertions of the day.
Last year, Woods scraped over the cut line to draw level with Gary Player and Fred Couples’ record of 23 consecutive cuts made at The Masters, but this seems an altogether different player from the fragile figure who ultimately withdrew during the third round of the 2023 edition before undergoing ankle surgery days later.
Woods certainly isn't giving up the chance of a sixth title. He said: "I'm right there. I'm only eight back as of right now. I don't think anyone is going to run off and hide right now, but it's really bunched. The way the ball is moving on the greens, chip shots are being blown, it's all you want in a golf course today."
Of course, time will tell how well he performs at the weekend. However, regardless of what happens from here, the 15-time Major winner has added another record to a long list of Augusta National achievements, and he did it with some room to spare.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
‘My Back Is Shot’ – Fred Couples Casts Doubt Over Masters Future After ‘Ugly’ 2024 Showing
The 1992 Masters champion has missed the cut for just the eighth time in 39 appearances at Augusta National
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Why Rory McIlroy’s Caddie Is Wearing 89 This Week On His Masters Jumpsuit
The different numbers worn by caddies on their Masters jumpsuits represent the order in which the players officially registered for the tournament
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
‘My Back Is Shot’ – Fred Couples Casts Doubt Over Masters Future After ‘Ugly’ 2024 Showing
The 1992 Masters champion has missed the cut for just the eighth time in 39 appearances at Augusta National
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Why Rory McIlroy’s Caddie Is Wearing 89 This Week On His Masters Jumpsuit
The different numbers worn by caddies on their Masters jumpsuits represent the order in which the players officially registered for the tournament
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
The Augusta National Member Justin Thomas Once Said He'd Take ‘Over Anyone' On Masters Course's Famously Difficult Greens
High praise indeed...
By Andrew Wright Published
-
‘Mind-Boggling’ - LIV Golf Star Louis Oosthuizen Says It ‘Sucks’ Missing First Masters Since 2009
Speaking on the Fairway to Heaven podcast, LIV Golf's Louis Oosthuizen admitted 'it sucks' to be missing the Masters, with the South African not featuring for the first time in 15 years
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Much? The Crazy Sum The First Masters Winner's Green Jacket Sold For
Horton Smith's Green Jacket was put up for auction last year and fetched a hefty sum
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Open Champion Brian Harman Endures Restart Nightmare And Almost Equals Highest Nine-Hole Score Ever At The Masters
The Georgia-born left hander went from in contention at The Masters to struggling to make the cut thanks to a horrible last nine holes in round one
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
10 Unique Ways Bryson DeChambeau’s Approach To Golf Is Unlike Any Other Pro
The one-time Major champion has an idiosyncratic and quirky approach to golf, from single-length irons to brain training and breathing methods
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
‘It’s Somewhat Close’ – When Bryson DeChambeau Confirmed Ballpark LIV Fee
The first-round leader at The Masters opened up on his huge LIV Golf signing fee not long after joining the circuit
By Mike Hall Published