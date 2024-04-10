The Masters is an event steeped in tradition, with some of the most iconic moments in golf's history created at Augusta National – but can modern technology help us to predict who will win the Green Jacket this year?

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is fast becoming a part of everyday life, but predicting the winner of Major Championships from the field of 89 players might just be a new one on me. As I look for all the help I can get in picking this year's winner, I asked an AI generator who would win The Masters, and the response was not what I expected...

Which Player Does AI Think Will Win The Masters?

When crunching the numbers and following the form lines, I initially identified the players I thought could win The Masters. The usual names of Scheffler, Rahm, Spieth and McIlroy emerged, but it turns out the AI Generator I asked saw it differently:

"Predicting the winner of The Masters is always a challenging task due to the competitive field and unpredictable nature of golf. However, based on current form, past performances, and course fit, my pick to win The Masters this year is Justin Thomas.

"Thomas has consistently been among the top players in the world and has already shown success at Augusta National, finishing in the top 10 multiple times. His precision ball-striking and clutch putting make him a strong contender for the Green Jacket. Keep an eye on Justin Thomas as he looks to secure his first Masters title and solidify his place among the golfing greats."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thomas is currently priced at 45/1, with the two-time Major Winner arriving at Augusta National without a top-10 finish in his last five starts. He does have some form at The Masters, with two top-10 finishes in his last four attempts and six top-22 finishes in his last seven starts at the event.

On reflection, I can understand its rationale, but I can't quite envisage a world where Thomas finds enough to hold off the in-form players at the top of the board.

With the validity of its first response, we decided to ask the AI generator a few more Masters-related questions because... well, why not?

Can Tiger Woods Win The Masters This Year?

Come on, we are all thinking it! I actually can't make my mind up on this one, with an on-going battle between my head and my heart. So, in the interest of a second opinion, let's ask AI:

"Yes, Tiger Woods can win The Masters this year. Despite facing challenges such as age and prior injuries, Woods has a proven track record of success at Augusta National, including five previous victories.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"His unparalleled mental toughness, strategic approach to the game, and unparalleled skill set make him a formidable contender. With a meticulous preparation routine, unwavering dedication, and the support of his team, Woods has the potential to secure another Green Jacket and solidify his legacy as one of the greatest golfers of all time."

There you have it, Tiger is winning The Masters!

What Was The Best Champions Dinner Menu In Masters History?

Every year we obsess about the Masters Champions Dinner Menu, eagerly anticipating its release and immediately creating our own dream menu in our heads. But, have you ever wondered, 'What was the best Champions Dinner menu in Masters history?' Here's what AI had to say on the matter:

"The best Champions Dinner menu at The Masters was served in 1997 when Tiger Woods was the host. The menu consisted of a selection of sushi and sashimi, followed by the main course of grilled chicken, steak, and sashimi-grade tuna served with special sauces.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"For dessert, Woods chose a classic warm chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream, providing a perfect balance of flavors to satisfy the champions' palates. This menu not only showcased a variety of high-quality dishes but also celebrated Woods' diverse culinary preferences, making it a standout and memorable dining experience at the prestigious event."

Some real Tiger-love going on right here – It happens to the best of us!

Who Is The Greatest Masters Champion Of All Time?

How do you pick between Woods, Nicklaus, Palmer, Faldo, Player, Mickelson and others as the greatest Masters Champion of all time? Simple, let's ask AI:

"Determining the greatest Masters Champion of all time is a highly subjective matter, considering the rich history and numerous legendary golfers who have donned the Green Jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"However, one name that stands out prominently is Jack Nicklaus. Nicklaus, also known as the "Golden Bear," holds the record for the most Masters victories, having won the prestigious tournament a remarkable six times between 1963 and 1986.

"His dominance at Augusta National, coupled with his record 18 major championships overall, solidify his status as one of the greatest golfers in history. Nicklaus' strategic approach, mental toughness, and consistency under pressure set him apart from his peers and cement his legacy as the greatest Masters Champion of all time."

What Is The Best Sandwich At Augusta National?

The big one. The one we have all been waiting for. A definitive answer on the highly-debated issue... what is the best sandwich at Augusta National? It appears AI sees this as a one-horse (or sandwich) race...

"The best sandwich to enjoy at Augusta National is the iconic pimento cheese sandwich. This classic Southern delicacy perfectly embodies the tradition and flavors of the Masters Tournament. The creamy and tangy pimento cheese spread is generously slathered between two slices of soft white bread, creating a simple yet incredibly delicious sandwich that is a favorite among patrons.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Its humble and timeless appeal, along with its connection to the rich history of the tournament, makes the pimento cheese sandwich an essential part of the Augusta National experience for both golf enthusiasts and food lovers alike."