Who coaches the former Players Champion Si Woo Kim? Here, we take a look.

Who Is Si Woo Kim’s Coach?

Despite being born in 1995, Si Woo Kim has been a member of the PGA Tour since 2013, securing his card when he was only 18-years-old. During his career, he’s claimed three titles, including the Players Championship in 2017.

The South Korean has a bright future in the game ahead of him, but who coaches Kim? We take a look here.

Claude Harmon is one of the most recognised coaches in the game and has been with Kim for around two years.

Harmon, who teaches the likes of Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson, has coached the South Korean to one of his three PGA Tour titles, the 2021 American Express.

After his victory, Kim credited a session with coach Harmon on the week of the tournament.

“We’re just working on backswing and, like, a more straight takeaway,” Kim said. “I was a little inside before, and so he just fixed that, and just little things like that.”

“When I had the chance to win (previously), I didn’t play very well. I had a lot of ups and downs as I tried to play aggressive and that actually made me lose. My coach (Harmon) talked to me about it a lot and, even this week, he told me there will be chances anytime and to keep waiting and be patient, keep composure, and believe in yourself. That’s what I tried to do.”

It hasn’t just been Harmon that has contributed to the success of Kim, with yet another famous coach also previously coaching the South Korean.

Sean Foley has coached some big names in the past, including Justin Rose and Tiger Woods, and was part of Kim’s biggest victory in 2017, the Players Championship.

The pair met through Kim’s caddie at the 2016 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Kim, who was struggling to draw the ball and keep his ball-flight down, was given a one-hour lesson at 6am the week of the tournament.

The following January at Torrey Pines, Kim asked Foley to take another look at his swing. “It got really bad,” says Foley, who took on Kim full-time a few weeks later at Riviera. “We just worked and worked. Every week he got slightly better. But look, he qualified for the tour at 17; we didn’t need to do a whole lot.”