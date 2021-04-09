Brian Vranesh has played on the PGA Tour and Web.com, and currently caddies for Si Woo Kim. Get to know him here.

Who Is Si Woo Kim’s Caddie?

Kim’s caddie, Brian Vranesh, has enjoyed success as both a player and a caddie.

As a player, the American turned professional in 1999 and, despite having no victories, managed a runner-up finish at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open (a Nationwide Tour event), losing a playoff to Bubba Dickerson.

Vranesh also produced a top-10 finish on the PGA Tour, with a T8th finish at the 2009 Buick Open.

It was whilst caddying that Vranesh has had the most success; being on the bag for Kim’s victory at The American Express in 2021.

The relationship between Kim and Vranesh is a strong one. Clinging on to a share of the lead at The American Express, Kim was 288 yards from the green at the par-5 11th hole when he pulled out his driver.

To some observers it seemed like a ridiculous decision, especially with how crowded the leaderboard was, but the 25-year-old was actually going with the ‘smart play’.

“Every day [he hits that shot],” Brian Vranesh, said. “He was more confident with that shot because his 3-wood can flip left [towards a water hazard] but, once we got it running, we knew it would be close to the green.”

Related: Si Woo Kim What’s In The Bag?

Vranesh has previously caddied for Kevin Chappell and was on the bag when the American made a 59 at the 2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. This was just his second competitive round caddying for Chappell.

Kim has enjoyed many successes throughout his career, including the 2017 Players Championship.

Claiming the biggest win of his career, Kim’s caddie was actually Mark Carens; who had previously caddied for Bubba Watson, Brendon Todd, Morgan Hoffman and Aaron Baddeley.

Related: Who Is Brian Harman’s Caddie?