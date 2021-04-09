Check out the apparel and shoes Rose will wear during The Masters.

What Is Justin Rose Wearing?

Justin Rose signed with Bonobos in 2019 to wear the brand’s apparel and at the time he said; “I feel like I’ve moved to a brand where I haven’t lost anything in terms of technical performance but have gained so much more on the fashion side. I can have so much more fun with my closet and with my look in how I want to express myself without losing anything from a performance point of view.”

What Bonobos gear will he wear at Augusta then? We take a look below.

Related: Justin Rose What’s In The Bag?

What Is Justin Rose Wearing?

Bonobos Justin Rose Performance Polo

Rose will wear several different colours of the Justin Rose Performance Polo this week. On Thursday it will be in light blue with golf club logos (above), and then over the weekend the Saturday model is a Sunshine Leaves design. Finally the Sunday model is appropriately called White Sunday Roses (below)

Bonobos Performance Golf Polo

On moving day at Augusta he will go for a unique design of the immensely popular Performance Golf Polo. Made from a mix of polyester and elastane it stretches nicely and works with a lot of different colours. Additionally the Performance line has lots of different designs to choose from so if you don’t want the Rose look, there is something else for everyone.

Bonobos Justin Rose Highland Tour Pants

On all four days Rose will wear the Highland Tour pants in blue, navy and black colours. The premium pant model from Bonobos, they are comfortable thanks to the stretchy fabric and it also has a DWR (durable water repellent) finish too which could come in handy given the weather forecast for Augusta.

Adidas CodeChaos Shoes

Rose has worn adidas golf shoes for a number of years now so it should come as no surprise he has slipped into the CodeChaos design. The styling will divide opinion but when we tested the model, the performance was top-notch.

It is a sporty, athletic golf shoe that delivers excellent comfort and grip – there is some very good value for money on offer here if you want to try something a bit different. Not to mention it is also one of the most comfortable golf shoes out there right now.

Bonobos Clubhouse Stretch Belt

To go with the apparel, Rose will use the Clubhouse Stretch Belt from Bonobos as well.