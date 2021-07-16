Who currently takes up the bag for the Argentine professional golfer? We take a look.

Who Is Emiliano Grillo’s Caddie?

A one-time winner on the PGA Tour, Emiliano Grillo has been a consistent performer for several years now but who carries his bag? Let’s take a look.

Grillo’s current caddie is a New Zealander called Tim Butler.

We are unsure when they exactly partnered up but it appears they have been working together for a couple of years at least.

We also know Butler in the past has previously worked with David Lingmerth and they had success together at the 2015 Memorial Tournament.

Lingmerth won $1.68million at the tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus, with Butler’s share the usual caddy rate of 10 per cent

“Without a doubt this win is miles ahead of anything before,” Butler said at the time. “I play it back in my mind over and over. When the putt went in it didn’t really register until Justin Rose was taking his hat off and walking over to David. It was like your life flashing before your eyes.

“It was crazy. I have had some really neat things happen in my life but that was just unbelievable. There have been a lot of aeroplanes, a lot of hotels, a lot of rental cars … so much had gone into those seven years to get to that moment. It is a big carrot at the end of the stick and keeps you going.”

Butler has said in the past that he became a caddy out of pure chance really. Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times in 2015, a New Zealand newspaper, he said;

“I came home from England nine years ago and brought a house down in Papamoa. It happened to be next door to Anthony Knight, who has been a professional caddy all his life. He caddies for Aaron Baddeley (and previously Sergio Garcia) and I got to know him really well and through him I met Phil Tataurangi.

“I had a nice job at home but I was kind of bored, and with Phil making his way over there it just came up in conversation one day. Phil asked me if I would be interested and we just took it from there.

“It could never happen that way now. It is too much of a big business over here. Phil really got me from scratch and I was pretty average for the first six months to a year. He was great, he was patient and taught me the ropes.

“I worked for Phil for three years on the main PGA Tour and the tour below. Then when his health issues became too much, I started working with different guys and this year with David.”

Eventually Butler would start working with Grillo.

