Who is Corey Conners' Caddie? We take a look at the man who has been on the Canadian's bag since the start of 2021.

Who Is Corey Conners’ Caddie?

Corey Conners is having a stellar time at the 2021 Masters and made a hole-in-one on the 6th hole in the third round on Saturday.

His maiden win on the PGA Tour came in 2019 at the Valero Texas Open and he has had some other impressive finishes on the PGA Tour, including holding the 36-hole lead at this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational and finishing 9th at The Players Championship.

He’s had a couple of men on the bag since he became a professional but who is Corey Conners’ current caddie?

On the bag for the Masters with Corey Conners’ is Danny Sahl.

Sahl has only been on Conners’ bag for a few months at most as he was the caddie of Vijay Singh up until at least November 2020.

Sahl was seen on Conners’ bag at the start of 2021 and has been a big part to Conners’ early success this season.

Sahl, who is also Canadian, has caddied for fellow Canadian Mike Weir as well as the Fijian Vijay Singh in the past.

Sahl and Singh were a close partnership, and even lived together during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic.

It is not known exactly when or why Conners sought the services of Danny Sahl, but it ended the long-term partnership with his former caddie Kyle Peters.

Peters was Conners’ caddie from his very early ventures into amateur golf when they first met on the Korn Ferry Tour.

They partnered up when they first met at an event in Jacksonville and what Peters thought would be a one week job over in Napa Valley, California quickly became a full time job.

It is not known whether Peters is still a caddie on Tour or why him and Conners parted ways in 2021.