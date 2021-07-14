We take a look inside Argentine professional golfer Emiliano Grillo's bag.

Emiliano Grillo What’s In The Bag?

One of the most consistent players on Tour in regards to results, Grillo may not have won since the 2015 Frys.com Open, but he rarely misses a cut and often pulls out results that ensures his world ranking does not drop him out of key tournaments.

We take a look inside the bag of the Argentine professional.

Most of Grillo’s clubs at the moment are made by Callaway but there are three Titleist’s in there too.

His driver is the Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Triple Diamond model and he has had it in the bag for a while now. It will be interesting to see if he switches to the newer Epic Speed model soon.

At the moment he then decides to use a Callaway Rogue three-wood which is lofted down to 13.5 degrees. He then uses a Callaway Mavrik hybrid with 20 degrees of loft.

He used to have a mixed set of irons from Callaway but at the moment he has opted for a set of the Callaway Apex Pro MB ’21’s. They go from four-iron down to nine-iron.

He has a 46 degree Callaway MD3, followed by three Titleist Vokey SM8’s with 50, 54 and 60 degrees of loft. These replace the Callaway wedges he did have in the bag.

Finally he uses an Odyssey Toulon Design San Diego putter and a Callaway Chrome Soft X ball.

Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X shaft

3-wood: Callaway Rogue (13.5 degrees) with Fujikura Atmos Red 8 X shaft

Hybrid: Callaway Mavrik Hybrid (20) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Hybrid 100 6.5shaft

Irons: Callaway Apex Pro MB ’21 (4-9) all fitted with Project X LZ 125 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Callaway MD3 (46-08S) fitted with Project X LZ 125 6.5 shaft, Titleist Vokey SM8 (50-12F, 54M, 60M) fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design San Diego

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

