Who Is Charl Schwartzel's Wife?

2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel is married to Rosalind Jacobs. She was a ranked provincial tennis player, but her father, Brian Jacobs, was the golf teaching pro at Meyerton Golf Club near Schwartzel's hometown. Interestingly she is also the second cousin of former world number one Justin Rose as well.

We believe they first started dating in 2008, after Charl had gone through a bad breakup and his golf was suffering. When they began dating, his play improved. “Whatever you do, it all starts at home,” Charl explained to Augusta.com (opens in new tab). “If you’re happy at home, it will feed into what you do as a professional…[After the breakup, his golf] wasn’t going anywhere. I met Rosalind and have been very happy within myself.”

In the past Schwartzel has acknowledged how much support Rosalind gives him out on Tour; saying; “She supports me very much and goes everywhere. It can be a very, very lonely life. To have someone out there, I don’t have to worry too much. She’s very independent and goes out and does things. But she’s out there walking with me for support in rain and wind. That means a lot.” She has also caddied for him at several different tournaments as well as you can see from the image above.

We believe the pair have one child together, a daughter called Olivia. The couple keeps their private life as such.