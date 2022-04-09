Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Who Is Charl Schwartzel's Caddie?

The 2011 Masters champion Schwartzel currently has a man called Heath Holt on the bag. Holt has been a caddie on Tour for over 15 years now and has worked with a long list of players including; Ricky Smallridge, David Jackson, Skip Kendall, Corey Pavin, Peter Lonard, Brian Bateman, John Rollins, Jonathan Byrd, Chris Stroud, K.J. Choi, Brendan Todd, Greg Chalmers, Zach Wright, Eric Axley and Kris Blanks.

Holt acknowledges his greatest moment as a caddie was winning the 2009 Reno-Tahoe Open with John Rollins. He has also cited Mark Calcavecchia as his favorite golfer growing up, Hilton Head as his favorite course to caddie and Pebble Beach as his favorite to play.

The greatest shot he has seen on Tour, kind of, was Tiger's hole in one in 1997. Holt said; "Even though I didn’t actually see it. The hole in one Tiger Woods made at the Phoenix Open in 1997. I was standing on the driving range which is closely located to the 16th hole. I swear the ground shook, it was the loudest sustained roar I have heard to this day."

Holt is actually quite the player himself, well, at least if the cups are raised. Back in 2020 when golf and seemingly the world was in lockdown he took to the course to try and shoot 59 in the hilarious video below. Holt took in a round of golf at Millwood Golf and Racquet Club with longtime friend and videographer, Dan Boever. During the round he was firing at pins which is probably part of his game anyway given he says his handicap ranges from 2-5.

Another random fact we found on him is that his dream foursome on the course would include Rush Limbaugh, Thomas Sowell and Mark Levin. Limbaugh was a conservative American commentator, Sowell an American economist, and Levin an American lawyer.

We are unsure when Holt and Schwartzel first started working together and why, but their partnership seems to be working as shown by their scoring at The Masters.