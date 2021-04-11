We take a look at who the Canadian professional golfer is married to.

Who Is Corey Conners’ Wife?

After turning professional in 2015 Corey Conners had to wait a couple of years to graft his way onto the PGA Tour doing so for the 2017-18 season with a 20th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list.

Since then he has been a regular fixture on Tour winning once and having a number of good results in big events.

One person who has been by his side throughout is his wife but who is she? Let’s take a look below.

Conners is married to Malory Conners who became famous in the golf world when Corey managed to win the 2019 Valero Texas Open, his first and only PGA Tour win in his career so far.

On that final Day Conners had four birdies in his first five holes, before bogeying his next four holes. He then would card six birdies on his back nine so clearly he was putting himself and Malory through the emotional ringer as you can see by the videos below which went viral.

Conners, with the victory, became the first player to advance from the Monday qualifier and win on the PGA TOUR since 2010.

The win allowed him to qualify for The Masters and in the lead-up to that event in 2019 Conners said of Malory; “my biggest fan for years and my biggest supporter. I’m really lucky to have her by my side. It’s pretty cool to see her in the spotlight a little bit. Her reactions were awesome.”

According to Conners’ Instagram, the pair got married in October 2018. We believe they did not go on a honeymoon right away because the week after the wedding Conners was competing in Jackson, Mississippi at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

