The one-time Major winner has been incredibly successful but how much is he worth?

What Is Sergio Garcia’s Net Worth?

A winner of 11 PGA Tour titles and 16 events on the European Tour, Sergio Garcia’s net worth has been estimated at $70 million.

He is one of the most successful European golfers ever and as a result has become the European player to produce the most points in the Ryder Cup.

On the European Tour he stands third in the career money list, at €30,867,994.96. Only Rory McIlroy and Lee Westwood are above him.

Much of Garcia’s earnings on this list are from co-sanctioned events with the PGA Tour.

He stands ninth in the PGA Tour all-time career earnings rankings, with $53,206,927. This is a place below Justin Rose and one above Matt Kuchar.

His most lucrative season on the PGA Tour was in 2013-14 when his prize money totalled $4,939,606.

However he did not actually win any of his 18 tournaments that year. But second places at The Open brought him $785,910 and, in his next event, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, $900,000.

Related: 16 Things You Didn’t Know About Sergio Garcia

Third place in The Players Championship was another big earner for him that year. He has never won The Players, but in his 21 appearances in this tournament he has aggregated $5,805,529 in prize money, making it the best money-making tournament for him.

His sole Major success came at the 74th time of trying. This was the Masters of 2017, which came with a jacket and a cheque for $1.98 million.

He had an equipment deal with TaylorMade which ended in 2017, after 15 years. He then signed with Callaway but he parted ways with them a season into what was originally intended to be a multi-year deal.

After a period as a free agent, he again signed with TaylorMade. He explained: ’I’ve always been comfortable with their team, their approach to the game and their equipment, especially their TP5X golf ball.”

Other golf-related manufacturers that he is sponsored by are adidas and Super Stroke.

Related: Sergio Garcia What’s In The Bag?

He is sponsored by watchmaker Omega. When he won his most recent PGA Tour event, the Sanderson Farms Championship, he played wearing the Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M CO-AXIAL Ultra Light watch. This timepiece costs $48,600.

He also has sponsorship deals with BMW, Credit Suisse and goodr.