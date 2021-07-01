How much is the 2021 US Open winner worth? Let's take a look here.

What Is Jon Rahm’s Net Worth?

Jon Rahm has had huge success at every level of the game of golf, from junior golf, to college, to the pros.

He has had 13 professional victories right now, six of which came on the PGA Tour, and seven on the European Tour.

Additionally after fast becoming the best active player to not win a Major, he got the monkey off his back in 2021 with a three-stroke win at the US Open at Torrey Pines.

With all these wins and top finishes, Rahm has an estimated net worth of around $16 million and given how much success he has had at a young age, we expect this only to go up.

Related: 22 Things You Didn’t Know About Jon Rahm

Right now, he sits just inside the top-50 in career earnings on the PGA Tour with $28m and he has made over €16m on the European Tour as well.

Of course his PGA Tour earnings could even be a little higher had it not been for his positive Covid test which resulted in him having to withdraw from the 2021 Memorial Tournament. After completing his third round he had a six-shot lead and yet Covid protocols resulted in his withdrawal. This possibly cost him $1.67m which was the winners cheque.

Related: Who Is Jon Rahm’s Wife?

Rahm has obviously had some huge victories and has also become world number one a couple of times too. As such he some big sponsorship deals at the moment.

For example he is one of the very few golfers to have a deal with Mercedes-Benz, which he signed back in 2018.

He also is affiliated with Rolex, Blue Yonder, Netjets and Silverleaf Club, which is where he plays from in Arizona.

This year he also has a new sponsor in TopGolf, which Callaway bought for $2bn in 2020. We are yet to confirm how much money he actually makes from all of these endorsements.

Related: Jon Rahm What’s In The Bag?

His club, apparel and shoe situation has recently changed in 2021 as well.

The Spaniard had been with TaylorMade and adidas since turning pro in 2016 but he will now play Callaway clubs and wear Callaway-owned TravisMathew apparel and Cuater shoes.

Speaking at the time he said; “The equipment is already performing well for me, and in my first round with the new setup, I shot a course record 59 at Silverleaf. I have confidence in my new Callaway clubs – and especially the golf ball, which has really impressed me during the testing process.”

It seemed to work as he won the US Open in 2021 and got back to world number one.

For more Tour player content, check out the Golf Monthly website.