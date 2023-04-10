How Social Media Reacted To Jon Rahm's Masters Triumph

Jon Rahm won the 87th Masters by four strokes and dedicated the win to the late, great Seve Ballesteros who won two Green Jackets himself and would have been 66 on Sunday.

Rahm outplayed Brooks Koepka in the final group and held off the charging Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth to write his name in history as the only European to win both The Masters and the US Open. His incredible triumph was top of the biggest storylines from a fascinating week's action at Augusta National.

The charismatic Spaniard proved a very popular Masters champion, with his fellow Spaniard and Ryder Cup teammate Sergio Garcia saying it was "an amazing display of golf" and welcomed him to the club of Masters champions.

Elsewhere, Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald congratulated him, saying that "nothing" was going to stop him from winning the Green Jacket.

Messages also poured in from various legends of the game and stars of sport, entertainment and social media.

Here's how social media reacted to Jon Rahm's stunning Masters triumph...

Rahm put on a clinic. Had total and complete control of his ball the first two days. I’ve played a lot of golf with him, but that was some of his best I’ve seen. 4 putted one, played in the worst conditions, and absolutely dominated the field. Congrats to @JonRahmpga!April 9, 2023 See more

Started with a double on his opening hole, and had to play on the tougher side of the draw but nothing was going to stop the big man from winning the Masters on Seve’s birthday. Congratulations @JonRahmpgaApril 9, 2023 See more

A monumental victory for your career and country. Congratulations, Jon Rahm! Seve is looking down on you smiling.📸 Getty Images/Ross Kinnaird pic.twitter.com/9MLiNZxAG5April 10, 2023 See more

A Masterful performance. Congratulations, @JonRahmpga on winning the first of many more. @TheMasters #TheMastersApril 9, 2023 See more

Well done Jon Rahm Brilliant looking forward to your dinner next year 👍April 9, 2023 See more

Well done @JonRahmpga, best player in the world for a while now and very deserving winner of @TheMasters!Just remember to 4-putt the 1st hole also at @rydercup please! 😉April 10, 2023 See more

Well done @JonRahmpga, yourself, your family, your team and Spain can all feel proud today. You look great in green! 💚 #themastersApril 9, 2023 See more

On Seve’s birthday… Congratulations @TheMasters Champion @JonRahmpga 👏🏼April 9, 2023 See more

Enhorabuena campeón, enhorabuena MAESTRO! Una vez más has demostrado lo GRANDE que eres!!!! @JonRahmpga pic.twitter.com/rg5yCXQVq7April 9, 2023 See more

I’m so happy and proud of my fellow Spaniard!! The new @TheMasters champion!! Congrats @JonRahmpga!! Keep making history!! pic.twitter.com/joJ83L9H3gApril 10, 2023 See more

Love it. Love everything about it. Just a pleasure to watch @JonRahmpga.April 9, 2023 See more

Seve Ballesteros is the golfer I have adored & admired the most in this sport. Today would’ve been his 66th birthday. Today is the 40th anniversary of his 2nd Masters win. Today is the day Jon Rahm won his 2nd major. Congrats to Jon. This was meant to be. 💚🌸 pic.twitter.com/ZhXujyl1IrApril 9, 2023 See more

Great to see a Spaniard shine on what would have been Seve’s birthday 🇪🇸 Well done @JonRahmpga … worthy winner of #TheMastersHe’s been playing special golf for a while.Also good to see Mickelson back holing putts and giving it the thumbs-up 👍🏻April 9, 2023 See more

Let’s Gooooo @JonRahmpga!!!!Masters CHAMPION!!!Best Golfer in the WORLD!#TheMasters pic.twitter.com/OTDKtcJzL8April 9, 2023 See more

Jon Rahm has more wins (20) in pro events than missed cuts (15).That says it all.April 10, 2023 See more

The first 3 days were a struggle. The final round was magnificent! Augusta always delivers and they have a great champion in Jon Rahm. Thanks for your participation, the next major is just over a month away. The season at home is upon us. Fairways, greens and birdies to you!👌April 10, 2023 See more

Congrats Jon Rahm! You’re really good at golf and you’re going to win a bunch of majorsApril 9, 2023 See more

Congratulations @JonRahmpga ! Incredible golf all week & now a @TheMasters champion ! 🇪🇸 #themasters https://t.co/fgvx0aMiXDApril 10, 2023 See more