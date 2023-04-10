How Social Media Reacted To Jon Rahm's Masters Triumph

The Spaniard proved a popular winner at Augusta National at the 87th Masters

Jon Rahm overlayed with tweets congratulating him for winning the 2023 Masters
published

Jon Rahm won the 87th Masters by four strokes and dedicated the win to the late, great Seve Ballesteros who won two Green Jackets himself and would have been 66 on Sunday.

Rahm outplayed Brooks Koepka in the final group and held off the charging Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth to write his name in history as the only European to win both The Masters and the US Open. His incredible triumph was top of the biggest storylines from a fascinating week's action at Augusta National.

The charismatic Spaniard proved a very popular Masters champion, with his fellow Spaniard and Ryder Cup teammate Sergio Garcia saying it was "an amazing display of golf" and welcomed him to the club of Masters champions.

Elsewhere, Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald congratulated him, saying that "nothing" was going to stop him from winning the Green Jacket. 

Messages also poured in from various legends of the game and stars of sport, entertainment and social media.

Here's how social media reacted to Jon Rahm's stunning Masters triumph...

A post shared by Sergio Garcia (@thesergiogarcia) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

