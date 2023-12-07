Masters Champion Jon Rahm Signs With LIV Golf

Masters champion Jon Rahm has joined the LIV Golf League after days of speculation in what is arguably the Saudi-backed circuit's biggest signing to date.

It is understood Rahm will co-own and captain his own team in the league, which would bring it up to 13 teams - he was coy in his responses when asked about how that will work, with LIV simply saying that "details on Rahm’s team will be announced at a later date".

His move has been widely reported as worth around $500m but no figures have been officially released.

“Every decision I feel like we make in life there will be somebody who agrees and likes it and somebody who doesn’t, right," Rahm told reporters after his move was confirmed.

"I made this decision because I believe it’s the best for me and my family and everybody I’ve been able to talk to has been really supportive of me.

“So I’m very comfortable with my decision. I’m no stranger to hearing some negative things on social media or in media. It’s part of what it is, we’re public figures but you just learn to deal with it right? This certainly won’t define who I am or change who I am.”

"I have officially joined LIV Golf" pic.twitter.com/Anspxq4yNr

The Spaniard, who won his second Major at Augusta National in April after three PGA Tour wins earlier in the year, makes the shock switch after seven years on both the PGA and DP World Tours, with 20 victories across the US and European circuits.

The World No.3 joins the circuit that is currently without world ranking sanctioning, although the 29-year-old is exempt into The Masters as well as the US Open until 2031 after his 2021 maiden Major title at Torrey Pines. His Masters win also qualifies him for the PGA Championship and The Open until 2028.

The two-time Major champion has been an integral member of the European Ryder Cup team in the last three editions and this move throws doubt over his future in the Europe vs USA match, with the next Ryder Cup taking place at Bethpage State Park, New York in 2025.

(Image credit: LIV Golf)

While he will initially be suspended by the PGA Tour, just like all LIV players, the impending link-up between the PGA and DP World Tours and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, which backs LIV Golf, is still in the works - and this could have big implications.

The game is set to be unified if the deal comes off, although the 31st December deadline is reportedly not going to be met and an extension on negotiations over golf's 'merger' looks likely. The PIF certainly has a big bargaining chip in those negotiations after landing Rahm.

Whether other big name PGA Tour stars follow him remains to be seen.

“I am proud to join LIV Golf and be part of something new that is bringing growth to the sport,” said Rahm. “I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family and am very excited for the future.”



“When I first met Jon at the age of 17, I knew then that the golfing world was about to witness the birth of a new star. Jon has consistently validated that he is one of the top players in the world. He’s a generational talent who has proven his merit as a multiple major champion and tremendous ambassador for global golf by placing the game ahead of himself,” said LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman. “There are very few athletes with his pedigree of talent, leadership, poise, and commitment to bringing progress to the sport on a worldwide stage. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jon to the LIV Golf family as the league continues preparations for a huge 2024 and beyond.”

Rahm's LIV Golf move comes just a few weeks after he withdrew from the TGL, which prompted rumors of a potential move. Rory McIlroy did not think the Spaniard would be heading to Greg Norman's tour, though.

"I spoke to Jon a couple days ago and would be very very surprised if that were to happen...," McIlroy said. "I'm pretty confident Jon is a PGA Tour player."

Former World No.1 Rahm links up with fellow countryman and Ryder Cup teammate Sergio Garcia, who is the captain of the Fireballs GC franchise in the league. Rahm made it clear he wanted Garcia on the Ryder Cup side this year in Rome, with the match's all-time points scorer ruled out due to his ties to LIV. The pair are close friends, as are Rahm and six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson, who captains the Hy Flyers team.

Rahm had previously talked down the circuit, like ahead of the 2022 US Open where he spoke about the "meaning" of winning certain PGA Tour events and how he doesn't play golf for money.

His LIV move will be very lucrative, though, with reports and rumors ranging from $300m-$600m - albeit nothing has been officially confirmed or announced.

Rahm joins his countryman and Ryder Cup teammate Sergio Garcia in the LIV Golf League (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I play for the love of the game, and I want to play against the best in the world. There's meaning when you win the Memorial Championship. There's meaning when you win Arnold Palmer's event at Bay Hill. There's a meaning when you win, LA, Torrey, some of the historic venues. That to me matters a lot," he said at the US Open last year.

"Yeah, money is great, but when Kelley and I - this first thing happened, we started talking about it, and we're like, will our lifestyle change if I got $400 million? No, it will not change one bit.

"Truth be told, I could retire right now with what I've made and live a very happy life and not play golf again. So I've never really played the game of golf for monetary reasons. I play for the love of the game, and I want to play against the best in the world.

"I've always been interested in history and legacy, and right now the PGA Tour has that."

Rahm won his second Major title at the 2023 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

He also made it clear that he wasn't a fan of the start-up league's unique format.

"To be honest, part of the format is not really appealing to me," he said. "Shotgun three days, to me, is not a golf tournament — no cut. It’s that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see."

Rahm has been a strong proponent of cuts on the PGA Tour, something that LIV Golf notably doesn't feature in its 54-hole events.

"It's a part of the history," he said earlier this year. "If that went away, Tiger making 140-something cuts in a row wouldn't have the same significance because that would never be broken again."

There's been a steady stream of rumors over a possible switch to LIV Golf since its inception, including in September 2022 when Rahm took to Twitter to shoot one down.

I must inform you that you have started a losing streak because you and your source are wrong. I want to thank you for the lift in the PIP 😂 https://t.co/oaejFoXYrz

DP World Tour player Eddie Pepperell also said on his BBC podcast earlier in the year that he heard Rahm priced himself out of joining LIV by quoting a "prohibitively large" figure when asked what it would take for him to sign up.

LIV's new signing means the tour has two of the year's Major winners along with PGA Champion Brooks Koepka on its books. The circuit has three of the last five Major winners after Cameron Smith joined following his 2022 Open triumph.

Another new player joining LIV Golf in 2024 is Andy Ogletree, with the former US amateur champion earning a place after topping the Asian Tour's International Series order of merit. Three more players will earn their way onto the tour via the LIV Golf Promotions event this week in Abu Dhabi.