What Is Henrik Stenson’s Net Worth?

Henrik Stenson’s net worth is estimated at around $25 million.

He is fourth on the European Tour’s career money list. Only Lee Westwood, Rory McIlroy and Sergia Garcia have earned more. Stenson’s prize money on the Tour totals €28,449,276.22.

He ranks 31st on the PGA Tour with $31,807,607 but we do not think this takes into account the $10m bonus he got for winning the 2013 FedEx Cup.

He has twice been European Tour Golfer of the Year. The second time was in 2016.

The first occasion was in 2013, when Stenson won the Race to Dubai and FedEx Cup. He thus became the first golfer to win the season finales on the European Tour and the PGA Tour in the same season.

This came as a result of victories at the 2013 Deutsche Bank (formerly Dell-Technologies Championship), and Tour Championship which netted him $1,440,000 for each win.

He came tied third in the Open Championship in 2010 and tied second in 2013. These finishing positions brought him £256,667 and £545,000 in prize money respectively.

Then in 2016 Stenson won The Open Championship and the £1,175,000 first prize.

In 2009 he had won the Players Championship by four shots, garnering $1,710,000 in the process.

Stenson had signed a three-year sponsorship deal with Stanford Financial in 2008. But in February 2009 the fraudulent ponzi scheme run by Allen Stanford was exposed, which led to the Texan financier getting a 110-year jail sentence.

As with some others who were sponsored by the firm, Stenson had invested money with the company. It was rumoured that Stenson had lost $8 million dollars. “I didn’t have all my eggs in his basket, but I had a lot of eggs in there and it hurt. It was a big part of my savings,” Stenson has said.

Companies in the golf industry that he is sponsored by are Callaway, Ecco Golf and Titleist.

Stenson has been partnered with Hugo Boss since 2004. His other sponsors include Audemars Piguet, Aurae Lifestyle, Mutual of Omaha and NetJets.

In 2017 he launched his own brand of sunglasses, Henrik Stenson Eyewear. The signature model is the Iceman, which Stenson helped to design. Stenson often wears a pair of these on the course. Part of the reason is that they also protect him from his pollen allergies.