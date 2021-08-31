Lee Westwood tops the European Tour’s all-time money list and has won on tour 25 times across four different decades

What Is Lee Westwood’s Net Worth?

Lee Westwood’s net worth has been widely estimated at around $40m.

The Englishman tops the European Tour’s all-time money list at €38,226,901.75.

He has won 25 times on the European Tour. He has been consistently successful over a long period – he topped the Order of Merit, and then the Race to Dubai, in 2000, 2009 and 2020. In four different decades he has won on the European Tour.

He has won 43 professional tournaments across the globe, winning on on five continents.

In October 2010 he succeeded Tiger Woods as World Number one golfer. He held this position for 22 weeks.

He shares with Luke Donald the distinction, if that is the word, of becoming World Number One without ever winning a Major. Nor has he won any of the World Golf Championships.

Indeed, Westwood has the record for most Major appearances without a win – 88. In 2010 he was runner up in both the US Masters and The Open Championship. Six years later he also came joint second in US Masters.

He first played golf when he was 13. He began using Ping clubs when a teenager and has been sponsored by the company for many years. “I can’t imagine a better working relationship than I’ve had with Ping, to be honest,” Westwood has reflected.

He is Close House’s touring professional. In 2017 and 2020 he hosted the British Masters European Tour event there. His other golf sponsors are Titleist and FootJoy.

He has a UPS sponsorship that began in 2009.

In April of this year iCapital Network announced it had entered a three-year brand ambassador partnership with Westwood.

He also has sponsorship deals with Audemars Piguet, Bioflow Sport, Druh Belts & Buckles, NetJets, Peter Millar and Your Golf Travel.

A football fan, he sponsors his local local semi professional side Worksop Town FC. But he himself is a Nottingham Forest supporter.

He is also a keen race-goer and has owned several racehorses. Notably he bought a quarter share in Hoof It for £7,500. Hoof It brought in £371,576 in earnings over his career with £227,974 of this coming from winnings.

At the Cheltenham Festival in 2019 Westwood won £48,000 on a Super Heinz bet from a £240 stake. The year before he had picked all six winners on the first day of the festival, winning him a Totejackpot of £20,678 from a £128 stake.

