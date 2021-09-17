In his first season as a professional golfer he made $1,186,003 in prize money

What Is Harris English’s Net Worth?

Estimations of Harris English’s net worth vary. But generally it is placed as being between $15 million and $27 million.

Harris English is ranked 77th in the PGA Tour’s all-time career earnings money list, with $22,113,639.

After playing in the Walker Cup of 2011 he turned pro. That same year he graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Consumer Economics.

Money is important to him in another sense. He use a ‘lucky’ quarter to mark his ball. The coin is from 1989, the year that he was born in Valdosta, Georgia‎.

In his first season as a professional golfer he made $1,186,003 in prize money.

Related: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Harris English

His first victory on the PGA Tour came in 2013 at the St FedEx St. Jude Classic, when his 12 under par was two shots clear of his nearest challengers, Phil Mickleson and Scott Stallings. With this victory came a cheque for $1,026,000.

Later that season he won again. This was OHL Classic at Mayakoba. His winner’s share of the $6 million purse was $1,080,000.

But it was not until 2021 that he won again on the PGA Tour. But he won twice that year and both victories were secured after a playoff.

The Tournament of Champions in Hawaii that January earned him a winner’s cheque of $1,340,000. Then in June he won the Travellers Championship and, with it, $1,332,000.

In 2021 he also finished 18th in the season-ending Tour Championship and as a result picked up a cheque for $527,500 as well.

Related: Harris English What’s In The Bag?

In January 2020 CapTech, a technology consulting firm, announced it would be sponsoring four players on the PGA Tour. English was one of this quartet alongside Brandt Snedeker, Patton Kizzire and JT Poston.

In June 2020 M3COM revealed its first-ever professional sports sponsorship with their partnership with Harris English – “a very big and proud moment for our company,” according to Jeffery B. Freitas, President and CEO of M3COM.

He is a Ping staff player and Harris English plays with a full bag of Ping equipment.

Like many players who compete on the PGA Tour, English also has a sponsorship with Netjets.