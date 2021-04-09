Get to know the young American a little better with these 10 facts you didn't know

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Xander Schauffele

American Xander Schauffele has now had several PGA Tour wins in his short career. He’s one of the most exciting golfers to watch and is surely destined to win a major championship or two, having come close at the Masters in 2019.

But who exactly is he? We get to know the 27-year-old with these 10 things you didn’t know.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Xander Schauffele

1. His full name is Alexander Victor Schauffele

2. He was born and raised in San Diego, California

3. Xander boasts four legal nationalities. He has German and French from his father’s side, Taiwanese from his mother’s, and American from both sides as well

4. His father Stefan was an Olympic hopeful for Germany in the decathlon before a head-on car accident with a drunk driver ended his chances

5. Xander originally went to Long Beach State University before transferring during his sophomore year to San Diego State University. He graduated with a degree in Social Sciences in 2015

6. He is currently going out with University of California graduate Maya Lowe and they have been together since 2014

7. In 2016, he played a full season on the Web.com Tour and missed out on securing his PGA Tour card by less than $1,000. He earned his full card at the Web.com Tour Finals later that year

8. His 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions victory propelled him to a career-high sixth in the world

Related: Who Is Xander Schauffele’s Coach?

9. He became the first rookie ever to win the Tour Championship in 2017. Along with his victory at the 2017 Greenbrier Classic, Schauffele won the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year award as a result of his sublime play

10. His best finish in a major came at the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie. Going into the final round tied for the lead, Schauffele shot 74 to finish two back of Francesco Molinari in a tie for second place. He was also T2nd at the 2019 Masters