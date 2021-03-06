Get to know the multiple-time LPGA Tour winner, Nelly Korda, a little better.

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda is fast becoming one of the biggest names in women’s golf, with multiple LPGA titles on her resume already.

The American is really starting to forge a career in the sport, but how well do you actually know Korda? Below are 13 things you didn’t know about her.

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Nelly Korda

1. Nelly Korda was born 28th July 1998 in Bradenton, California.

2. Korda is from a renowned sporting family: her father, Petr, won the 1998 Australian Open (tennis) and her mother, Regina, is also an ex-professional tennis player. Both represented Czechoslovakia.

3. The American has two siblings. Her sister, Jessica, is also a multiple-time LPGA Tour winner and her brother, Sebastian, is a professional tennis player who is currently ranked in the top 100 in the world.

4. Korda started playing golf seriously when she was six-years-old. She would frequently have lessons three-to-four times a week.

5. Whilst growing up, Korda would often spend her summers in the Czech Republic with her family.

6. The American’s hobbies include tennis and ice hockey, with her favourite team being the LA Kings.

7. Korda enjoyed an extremely successful amateur career and was part of the winning 2015 Junior Solheim Cup team.

8. In 2013, a week before her 15th birthday, Korda made the cut at the Women’s US Open.

Related: Nelly Korda What’s In The Bag?

9. Korda is currently dating Canadian ice hockey player, Andreas Athanasiou, and has been since late 2019.

10. Turning professional in 2016, Korda won her first event at the Sioux Falls Challenge. That season she finished ninth on the money list and earned her LPGA Tour card for 2017.

11. Both Korda and her sister, Jessica, are Whoop ambassadors and have been since 2018.

12. Her best season to date came in 2019, where she enjoyed 12 top 10’s in 20 starts; including two victories. Korda was also a rookie at that year’s Solheim Cup, where she produced three wins and one draw, the same as her sister.

13. Korda has a whole host of sponsors, including: J.Lindeberg, Richard Mille, Cisco, UKG and Whoop. She uses primarily Titleist golf clubs, except her Callaway three-wood.