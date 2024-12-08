Nelly Korda One Of Three Golfers In Highest-Paid Female Athletes 2024 As Tennis Continues To Dominate
Korda topped the total earnings for a female golfer in 2024, but one of her rivals picked up more money from on-course achievements...
Nelly Korda has been named as one of three pro golfers in the world's top-15 highest-paid female athletes for 2024, according to Sportico.
Korda (8th) was accompanied by Jeeno Thitikul (12th) and Lydia Ko (15th) in the exclusive group of successful sportswomen, with the American taking home a grand total of $14.4 million between on-course earnings ($4.4m) and endorsements.
Among the Florida-born golfer's brand partners includes Nike, T-Mobile, TaylorMade, Goldman Sachs, Delta Airlines, Cisco, and Grant Thornton - all of which significantly added to her bank account via sponsor bonuses.
But it was the seven total wins on the year that Korda will be most proud of, with the bulk of her work completed via five victories in five starts during the first half of the season.
After adding to her extraordinary success rate with two more Ws more recently, the 26-year-old also stepped outside of her comfort zone a couple of times to expand her reach beyond the golf course.
In May, Korda became the first golfer since Tiger Woods to appear at the prestigious MET Gala in New York when she arrived as a guest of Casey Wasserman, the chair of her agency.
In the days before trying to win a record sixth successive LPGA Tour title, Korda joined WNBA star Angel Reese, tennis legend Serena Williams, Australian NBA player Ben Simmons, and NFL icon Odell Beckham Jr in attendance. She is also set to feature in Sports Illustrated's famed Swimsuit Issue early in 2025.
Meanwhile, Thitikul picked up $7.1m in on-course earnings - greatly helped by her victory at the LPGA Tour's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The Thai woman also secured $2m from sponsorship etc, taking her grand total this year up to just shy of $10m.
New Zealand's Ko was the 15th and final woman to make the list as a result of $3.2m from another successful season which included a win at the AIG Women's Open at St Andrews. The 27-year-old added around $300,000 through endorsements.
Each of the golfers trailed tennis player, Coco Gauff and freestyle skier, Eileen Gu as the number one and two, respectively. Gauff earned $9.4m in winnings and banked $21m in endorsements, while Gu picked up an astonishing $22m in endorsements.
The remainder of the top-10 featured five more tennis players as well as gymnastics legend, Simone Biles and WNBA star - plus budding golfer - Caitlin Clark. In total, nine of the top-15 highest-paid female athletes played tennis.
That follows a similar pattern to recent years, where tennis has dominated the top-10. In 2019, all 10 of the highest-paid female athletes were involved in the sport, while that dropped to nine in 2020. Although there were only three tennis stars the following year, each of the past three years have seen at least six tennis players in the top-10.
According to Sportico, earnings figures "include prize money, salaries and bonuses during 2024 for active athletes, including Olympic medal payouts and prize money from the Billie Jean King Cup.
"The endorsement earnings estimates were compiled through conversations with those familiar with marketing agreements and also include royalties, memorabilia, appearance fees, media and businesses tied to their celebrity. The figures are all before taxes and any agent fees."
HIGHEST-PAID FEMALE ATHLETES 2024
|Rank
|Athlete
|Sport
|Total Earnings
|1
|Coco Gauff
|Tennis
|$30.4 million
|2
|Eileen Gu
|Skiing
|$22.1 million
|3
|Iga Swiatek
|Tennis
|$21.4 million
|4
|Zheng Qinwen
|Tennis
|$20.6 million
|5
|Aryna Sabalenka
|Tennis
|$17.7 million
|6
|Naomi Osaka
|Tennis
|$15.9 million
|7
|Emma Radacanu
|Tennis
|$14.7 million
|8
|Nelly Korda
|Golf
|$14.4 million
|9
|Simone Biles
|Gymnastics
|$11.1 million
|10
|Caitlin Clark
|Basketball
|$11.1 million
|11
|Jasmine Paolini
|Tennis
|$10 million
|12
|Jeeno Thitikul
|Golf
|$9.1 million
|13
|Jessica Pegula
|Tennis
|$8.2 million
|14
|Elena Rybakina
|Tennis
|$7.9 million
|15
|Lydia Ko
|Golf
|$6.7 million
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
