Nelly Korda Shrugs Off Missed Two-Foot Putt To Move Into US Women's Open Contention
The World No.1 carded a five-under 67 in the second round, and could even afford a blip at the 15th as she moved into contention at Erin Hills
After an even par 72 in the first round of the US Women’s Open at Erin Hills, Nelly Korda was four back of the lead heading into Friday’s play.
However, grouped with Charley Hull and Lexi Thompson, she had an early chance to move up the leaderboard as part of the morning wave, and she took full advantage, carding a five-under 67 to move into a tie for second, just three behind clubhouse leader Mao Saigo.
That means there will be no repeat of a rare failure at last year’s tournament, when she missed the cut at Lancaster Country Club, and she attributed her solid opening two rounds to her confidence on the greens.
"Yeah, definitely felt a little bit more confident on the putting green today," she explained. "Made some putts. Made two kind of silly bogeys. Other than that, felt really good out there.”
Even though Korda’s opening round was the more subdued of the two, with her one birdie not coming until the 18th, she didn’t feel there was a lot wrong with the way she tackled the Wisconsin course’s putting surfaces a day earlier.
“Honestly, I was hitting really good putts yesterday,” she said. “I was hitting it exactly where I wanted to and they just weren't falling. It was one of those days. Today I did the same thing; I didn't really try to do anything different, tried to roll it over an intermediate target. My distance control has been really good on the putting green, so hopefully I can keep trending in the right direction heading into the weekend.”
While Korda’s second round included seven birdies, it would have been more but for coming unstuck at the 15th. After her approach left her within a few feet of the hole,, what looked like her easiest birdie putt of the day drifted left. To compound her agony, she then missed an even shorter putt coming back for par, which lipped out right.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Missed two-footer from Nelly.At T-25, she’s by no means out of it. Erin Hills fits her strengths really well, but she needs to avoid the costly mistakes and let others fall off the pace pic.twitter.com/tInyGcYN0uMay 30, 2025
However, she was philosophical, saying: “Yeah, it's not my first, and it definitely won't be my last. That's kind of the mindset that you have to have, that there are some opportunities out there, and I'm hitting it well off the tee, into the greens and putting. I think if I'm confident, then I know that I can bounce back.”
Korda is still looking for her first win of 2025, although a T5 in her previous outing, the Mizuho Americas Open, suggested it may not be far away. If she is to get the elusive victory with her maiden US Women’s Open title this week, she admitted she will need every aspect of the game to be firing to achieve it, not just her putting.
She said. “I mean, I would say that it's very demanding in every part of your game, off the tee, into the greens, on the green, too. You never can feel like you can take a deep breath like you can relax because something is always next. It's a very demanding shot.
“Same thing with mental. At the end of the day that's just Major championship golf. That's why we do what we do is to play these types of golf courses in this type of scenery where it just tests every part of your game.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
How Many Golfers Entered The 2025 US Open At Oakmont Country Club?
The USGA revealed that a "record number of entries" were filed for the 125th US Open Championship at Oakmont Country Club in June
-
How Much Does The Winning Caddie Earn At The Memorial Tournament?
The winner of the Memorial Tournament will earn more than the champions of regular Signature Events, but what about his caddie?
-
US Women’s Open Prize Money Payout 2025
The second women’s Major of the year offers the largest purse in the women’s game, with the winner set for a potentially life-changing payout
-
Wait, Didn’t Lexi Thompson Retire? Her 2025 Schedule Doesn't Seem Like It
Lexi Thompson is playing at the US Women's Open this week - her fifth tournament of the year despite her "retirement" at the end of last season
-
US Women's Open TV & Streaming: How To Watch Golf's Second Major Of 2025 At Erin Hills
Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Lilia Vu among the big names at Erin Hills this week – here's all the information on how to watch the US Women's Open online and on TV.
-
US Women's Open Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
Some world-class groupings have been confirmed for the opening two rounds at Erin Hills - here are the details
-
Lydia Ko Reveals YouTube Golf Formed Key Part Of Her Early US Women's Open Preparation
The three-time Major winner admitted she has been watching Bryan Bros content in order to understand more about Erin Hills prior to the US Women's Open
-
'I Wonder How Many Groups Are Going To Be On The Tee Box?' - Nelly Korda Fears Slow Play Issues At The US Women's Open
The World No.1 claimed that Erin Hills will test every facet of her game, with Korda pinpointing one particular green to look out for at the US Women's Open
-
Lexi Thompson Set For 19th-Consecutive US Women’s Open… At The Age Of 30!
Lexi Thompson's incredible run of consecutive appearances in the US Women's Open will stretch to 19 at Erin Hills, despite only being 30
-
'It Wasn't That Abnormal For Us. It Just Seemed To Get Abnormal Coverage' - USGA CEO Mike Whan Addresses PGA Championship Driver Testing Controversy
Whan explained that the driver testing that took place before the PGA Championship, where it was reported that Rory McIlroy's was found to be non-conforming, is nothing out of the ordinary