Nelly Korda To Appear In Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue

World No.1 Nelly Korda is set to be featured in Sports Illustrated's 2025 'Swimsuit Issue.'

Korda shared the news on her Instagram profile over the weekend, accompanied by a close-up photo of her face looking away from camera, which resulted in several supportive responses from fellow players, Anna Nordqvist, Alison Lee, and Brittany Lincicome - as well as her older sister, Jessica.

The 26-year-old has been photographed by the magazine's Ben Horton on the beaches of Boca Raton in Florida, a little over 200 miles from Korda's Bradenton home.

Per Sports Illustrated, the LPGA Tour star will appear in the magazine next May having modelled a royal blue Yasmine Eslami two-piece and a black LaQuan Smith one-shoulder one-piece.

In a handful of photos released by the title already, Korda can be seen kneeling by the water's edge in a black one-piece swimsuit with her hair down and free of the cap she regularly wears on the golf course.

(Image credit: Nelly Korda Instagram)

The 14-time LPGA Tour winner will feature in the magazine alongside Olympic gymnast, Sunisa Lee and a host of other high-profile female athletes.

Previewing the edition, SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said: “We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders.

"At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”

Korda's appearance in Sports Illustrated follows on from her debut at the MET Gala back in May - where she wore a poppy-covered dress created by famous designer, Oscar de le Renta - consequently becoming the first golfer since Tiger Woods to be invited to the prestigious event.

A post shared by Nelly (@nellykorda) A photo posted by on

Her extraordinary year on and off course has also seen six victories, including a second Major title at the Chevron Championship, and an LPGA Tour Player of the Year crown.

However, Korda has not been seen in action since finishing T5th at the Kroger Queen City Championship midway through September.

The 26-year-old has been suffering with a "minor neck injury" which caused her to withdraw from a couple of LPGA Tour events in Asia last month, although she is expected to return before the end of the 2024 campaign.