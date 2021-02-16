We take a look inside the bag of American Jessica Korda.

Jessica Korda What’s In The Bag?

The older of the two Korda sisters, Jessica is a multiple-time winner on the LPGA Tour and has represented the United States a couple of times in the Solheim Cup.

What clubs does she put into her bag each week out on Tour? Let’s take a look.

We are unsure if Korda has an equipment contract with anyone right now but most of her bag is filled with clubs from Titleist.

Starting at the top of the bag she uses a Titleist TS4 driver and TS3 fairway wood.

Next up is the sole non-Titleist club in her setup, which is a Ping G410 seven-wood.

Shifting to the irons she uses a set of Titleist T100’s which go from four-iron to nine-iron.

She does not carry a T100 pitching wedge, instead she chooses to use four Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges. They have 46, 50, 54 and 60 degrees of loft and all of them have True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 S shafts. Her irons also have the same shaft too.

Her putter is a Scotty Cameron prototype as you can see below.

She then uses a Pro V1 golf ball and wears adidas shoes and apparel.

Driver: Titleist TS4, fitted with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 S shaft.

3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees at 15.75, D4 SureFit setting) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 S shaft

7-wood: Ping G410, with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 S shaft.

Irons: Titleist T100 (4-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 S shafts.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46˚-10˚ F Grind, 50˚-12˚ F Grind, 54˚-14˚ F Grind & 60˚-10˚ S Grind), all with True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 S shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: adidas

Apparel: adidas