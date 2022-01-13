Quiz! Can You Name Every Ryder Cup Venue Since 1980?

In this quiz we ask you to name every host venue for the Ryder Cup since 1980. You have three minutes to get all 17 of them. If it’s too easy, try naming every winner of The Masters since it was first played in 1934. But for now, have a go at those Ryder Cup venues:

The Ryder Cup is a biennial team event contested between the top male golfers from the USA and the continent of Europe. It has become one of the most exciting, tense and competitive events on the world sporting calendar.

First contested officially in 1927, the Ryder Cup rose to prominence, largely because of the efforts of a 68-year-old seed merchant called Samuel Ryder. A former mayor of St Albans, Ryder took it upon himself to develop a team competition between professional golfers from Britain and America. He commissioned Mappin & Webb of Mayfair to build a trophy, the cost of which was split: Ryder paid £100, Golf Illustrated paid £100 and the Royal and Ancient Golf Club put in £50. 19 inches high and solid gold, the figure on top is modelled on Ryder’s instructor Abe Mitchell.

The USA won the first contest at Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts and after 43 matches held to this point, the USA leads the series by 27 matches to 14 (with two ties – 1969 when the USA retained, and 1989 when Europe retained).

Last time out, (we won’t give the venue away,) team USA were comprehensive winners, triumphing by 19 points to 9.