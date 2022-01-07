Quiz! Can You Name Every Open Champion Of The 20th Century?

In this quiz we look further back at golf’s most historic championship. You may have had a go at naming the Open winners of the 21st Century. Here, we’ll give you a little more time, 20 minutes in fact, to try and name every Open champion of the 20th century. To help out we’ve given their nationality… Some should be pretty obvious, others a little less so. Good luck.

With 17 different Open champions in the 21 Opens held this century – (Can you name them?) – it’s quite incredible that there were only 52 different champions between 1900 and 1999. How many did you manage to get?

The Open Championship changed dramatically during the course of the 20th Century. In 1900, the 40th Open Championship was contested over the Old Course at St Andrews. There were only 81 entrants with 46 making the cut. The winner was the only player to break 80 in all four rounds and his prize was just £50 from a total pot of £115. The top-10 only featured players from the UK.

In 1999, the winner of the 128th Open Championship picked up £350,000 from a prize fund of £2,000,000. There was a full field of 156 with a full qualifying process from regional to final. The best players from all over the globe competed to lift the Claret Jug. The top-10 at the end of four gruelling days featured players from seven different countries. The tournament featured an amazing final round charge, and a simply unforgettable final hole collapse.

This year, The Open Championship returns to St Andrews for the 150th edition of the great tournament. Collin Morikawa will be the defending champion as the world’s best look to add one of the most coveted achievements in golf to their CVs – to become the champion golfer for the year at the Home of Golf.