Quiz! Can You Name The Masters Winners This Century?

In this quiz we give you five minutes to name the winner of each of The Masters Tournaments held since the year 2000. We want you to name the winner of each year but, if you get stuck, you can skip forward. If you want to push yourself a little more, look further back have a go at naming every Masters champion since the inaugural event in 1934.For now though, see if you can name ever winner this century:

For many golfers, The Masters signals the start of the playing season proper. The sight of the world’s best doing battle surrounded by the pines, dogwoods and azaleas is stirring viewing and it inspires us to dust off the clubs and hit the fairways once again. The holes at Augusta National are so recognisable to the golf-viewing public that we all feel we’ve played the course before. We know the challenges, the risks, the chances, we know about the changes in elevation, even if the TV doesn’t do them justice, we even know about subtleties like the swirling winds at the iconic par-3 12th and the slope of the green from the back to the front on the 9th.

The Masters delivers drama unlike any other tournament – The pressure the players face down the stretch is immense, and it’s caused many of the very best to buckle over the years as roars echo across the fairways during the back nine on Sunday. This year is sure to witness another fabulous tournament as players look to add that most coveted item of clothing to their golfing wardrobes – a Green Jacket.