Quiz! Can You Name Every Open Winner This Century?
There have been 17 different winners since the year 2000 – Can you name them all?
This year will see the 150th Open Championship played over the iconic Old Course at St Andrews. It’s an important milestone for an historic event and it promises to be quite a show. The very best players in the world and, hopefully, fans from across the globe will congregate at the Home of Golf for a golfing extravaganza.
Back in 2000, the 129th Open Championship was also contested at St Andrews where the first champion golfer for the year of this century, and millennium was decided. Can you name that winner, and every other winner since then to this point? Play the quiz below:
The Open Championship is the most historic and coveted individual prize in men’s golf. First contested in 1860, the competition was born when James Ogilvy Fairlie, a co-founder of Prestwick Golf Club and a close friend of Old Tom Morris, decided a professional tournament would raise Prestwick’s standing as a golf club. At Fairlie’s instigation, Prestwick sent letters to the leading British Clubs, inviting them to send their professionals for a competition to be held over the links in October 1860. There were eight entrants and Willie Park Snr of Musselburgh was the winner.
For that first Open Championship a red morocco leather and silver ‘Challenge Belt’ was on offer to the winner. No prizemoney was up for grabs, although the professionals were able to earn some pay by caddying for Prestwick members during the week of the competition.
Things have changed a little since then. Collin Morikawa – the winner at Royal St George’s in 2021 walked away with a cheque for $2,070,000.
It’s quite incredible to think that there have been 17 different Open champions in the 21 Opens held this century. How many of them did you manage to name?
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and it was concentrated by his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
