Who coaches the charismatic Ryder Cup hero? We take a look below.

Who Is Ian Poulter’s Coach?

Ian Poulter has shown impressive form in 2018 and 2019 after a severe slump left him struggling to keep his PGA Tour card. One of the biggest reasons why was a change in mindset put forward by his coach. But who exactly is that? We take a look at who coaches the Englishman at the moment and who has in the past.

Poulter is one of the biggest characters on the Tour and used to be a former assistant professional himself at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club.

He would turn professional though and was coached by world-renowned swing coach David Leadbetter.

Under Leadbetter he moved to his best world ranking of 5th in 2010, picking up the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship and helping to secure the 2010 Ryder Cup.

Poulter and Leadbetter at Pebble Beach in 2010 (Getty Images)

The partnership would soon end though and last year Poulter started suffering with a major slump, a slump that nearly cost him his PGA Tour card. But he persevered and his form started to improve.

Poulter credits Cowen with his change in career.

The 42-year-old Englishman credits Pete Cowen in his change of form and fortune, as was proven at last years Houston Open.

After a first round of +1 Poulter was well back from the cut line and in danger of missing the Masters the following week.

After speaking to Cowen they agreed that he should treat the event like a match play situation, going at every shot.

He called it: “psychology without being a psychologist.” The results were obvious with Poulter 20-under through the next 54 holes and he would go on to win the play-off.

Another coach of Poulter’s is putting guru Phil Kenyon, considered the go to specialist on the European Tour.

Not only does Kenyon coach Poulter but also the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson to name just a few.