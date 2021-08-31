Indulging a passion for collecting Ferraris does not come cheap - so how does the Ryder Cup star manage it?

What Is Ian Poulter’s Net Worth?

A Ryder Cup legend and winner on the European and PGA Tours, Ian Poulter’s net worth has been estimated at around $70 million.

His career earnings from the PGA Tour are $27,672,528. He is 53rd in that tour’s all-time money list. His three victories on that tour include two in the World Golf Championship.

He is eighth on the European Tour’s equivalent list, with €26,665,130.99.

Not bad for a golfer who has not won a Major, you may say. His most significant wins are those two WGC ones. The WGC Matchplay, which he won in 2010, has added $3,549,929 to his bank balance over the years.

He has won a dozen times on the European Tour, including those two WGC wins.

In an interview with GQ magazine Poulter said: “Growing up, all I wanted was a nice car. It equated to doing well. I won the Italian Open, and I thought: ‘Right, time to buy a Ferrari.’ But once I’d paid my caddy and the tax, it didn’t leave enough for one. I won the Moroccan Open in 2001, and the cheque from that didn’t quite stretch to a Ferrari. But my third victory, the Italian Open again, I thought it was an omen, and I headed straight to Maranello concessionaires in Egham and picked up a rosso corsa Ferrari 360 Modena.”

Poulter now owns several Ferraris. He has created a motor museum at his home in Lake Nona, Orlando, Florida. Among his collection are two Ferrari LaFerraris. This particular Ferrari model can fetch between $4.5 to $7 million at auction depending on mileage and condition.

Poulter is one of more than 30 PGA Tour members to be sponsored by NetJets, who are also the ‘Official Private Jet Provider of the PGA Tour’.

His golf sponsors include Titleist and FootJoy. He has also been Woburn’s Touring Professional since 2003. Poulter’s official website notes that: “Woburn is the first 54-hole venue to have all three courses featured in Golf Monthly Magazine’s Top 100 Courses in the UK and Ireland.”

In 2015 Poulter was the official host of the British Masters at Woburn, a European Tour event. He also held the IJP Junior Invitational there, which ran from 2006 to 2015.

He also has a commitment to work with the Emirates Golf Federation to coach its leading young golfers through his sponsorship by DP World.

Another long-standing sponsor is Mastercard, a relationship which dates back to 2009.

He also has deals with Aurae, Club Swan and Audemars Piguet.

In 2006 he set up IJP Design, a golf clothing business. But he closed this in 2017 explaining that: “We have been unable to justify its continuation after many years of investing in the business and a number of attempts to reshape it against an ever increasingly competitive landscape.”

