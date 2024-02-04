Dylan Frittelli Claims First DP World Tour Win For Over Six Years At Bahrain Championship
The South African held his nerve to close out a two-shot win at the inaugural event
Dylan Frittelli secured his first DP World Tour win for over six years by two shots at the inaugural Bahrain Championship.
The South African headed into the final round with a two-shot lead over compatriot Ockie Strydom at Royal Golf Club and he made steady progress early on as he targeted his first victory since the 2017 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.
Frittelli, who was in the event via the 126-200 category of the FedEx Cup rankings, made par on each of his first six holes before his first setback of the day came with a bogey at the par 3 seventh.
After finding the green with his tee shot, Frittelli faced a daunting 66-foot putt for birdie, but could only get it to within eight feet of the hole and eventually three-putted to drop his first shot of the day.
Still looking for his first birdie of the day, he came unstuck again at another par 3, the 12th. By that point, one of his main rivals for the title was Jesper Svensson, who only earned his DP World Tour card in November at the Challenge Tour Grand Final, The Swede birdied three holes on the front nine as he eyed a maiden DP World Tour win, but a bogey at the 11th checked his progress.
Frittelli had driven well all week though, and he was about to find his best form of the day at successive par 5s with his first birdie coming at the 12th, before another on the next hole.
His rally was needed, too, as Sebastian Soderberg was also in the hunt, helped by a birdie on the 14th to move within one of the lead. Another birdie at the 16th thanks to a stunning 42-foot putt moved Frittelli two ahead with two to play and neither Svensson nor Zander Lombard immediately behind him could narrow the gap as two pars saw the 33-year-old home.
The win is a welcome return to form for Frittelli after a worrying run that included 22 missed cuts in 2023. He also hadn't claimed a professional victory since the 2019 John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour, and admitted afterwards that he had even considered walking away from the game in the midst of his barren run.
He said: "Last year in a couple of spots I thought about giving the game up to be honest and looking for something else."
He'll be delighted he stuck at it, with a return to the winner's circle in just his third appearance of the year. The win also earns him $425,000, while it also moved him up to sixth in the International Swing rankings with another $200,000 up for grabs for the winner at the end of the phase.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
