A Canadian professional golfer who has been competing on the PGA Tour for a number of years now, Adam Hadwin has achieved some brilliant things in the game of golf.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Adam Hadwin

1. Hadwin was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada on the 2nd of November, 1987.

2. His father Gerry is a golf club professional who joined the Canadian PGA in 1979.

3. We believe he grew up playing at Ledgeview Golf Club and one particular clubmate was another top young player, Nick Taylor, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour.

4. Hadwin went to the University of Louisville and studied Business Administration. He graduated in 2009 and also turned professional in the same year.

5. His favourite college team is the Louisville Cardinals but in terms of professional sports teams he follows the Vancouver Canucks (NHL), Toronto Blue Jays (MLB) and New England Patriots (NFL).

6. His bucket list includes skydiving, bungee jumping and visiting the Great Wall of China

7. Probably his finest career year came in 2017 when he won his sole PGA Tour victory at the Valspar Championship. He won the event by one stroke from Patrick Cantlay.

In 2017 he also shot a 59 (13-under par) during the third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge at La Quinta Country Club.He finished as the runner-up.

8. Hadwin has competed in two Presidents Cup. The first, as you would expect, came in 2017 at Liberty National in New Jersey, and he then played in 2019 at Royal Melbourne in Australia.

In 2017 he played in three matches and won half a point, and in 2019 he also played three matches but contributed 1.5 points.

9. In the past he has said if he wasn’t a professional golfer he would be a chef. He said he loves trying new things in the kitchen and creating new things to eat.

10. Hadwin supports the C.H.I.L.D Foundation, supporting Crohn’s disease research, an ailment his brother has.