WATCH: Adam Hadwin Tackled By Security After Nick Taylor's RBC Canadian Open Win
The Canadian tried celebrating his countryman's victory at the tournament, but met his match in a security guard on the 18th green
The playoff contested between Tommy Fleetwood and Nick Taylor for the RBC Canadian Open title was anything but a bog-standard affair.
First, there was the sheer intensity of it, as the duo couldn’t be separated over the first three holes despite multiple errors from both players giving ample opportunities for each to close out the victory.
Then there was the incredible atmosphere from the crowd, as they created something more akin to the Ryder Cup than the PGA Tour as the majority willed Taylor to finally break the 69-year run without a Canadian winning the trophy.
That was before the unforgettable moment Taylor granted their wishes courtesy of an outrageous 72-foot putt on the fourth playoff hole to spark bedlam on the 18th at Oakdale Golf and Country Club.
Among all the chaos, one more extraordinary moment was about to come to pass. Following Taylor’s mammoth putt that handed him his third PGA Tour win, fellow Canadian Adam Hadwin – who tied for 12th in the tournament - decided to join in the celebrations by running onto the green and spraying the victor with champagne.
He would have managed it, too, if he hadn’t been wrestled to the putting surface by a security guard using a technique that wouldn’t have looked out of place on the NFL!
Security is TOIGHT at the Canadian Open 😩 pic.twitter.com/6cS38bQiYkJune 11, 2023
Clearly, Hadwin had been mistaken for a fan rather than a player with a PGA Tour win and two Presidents Cup appearances to his name.
Of course, it is to be hoped Hadwin was not hurt in the mix-up. If anything, though, the incident seemed almost fitting among the general pandemonium of an occasion that anyone present is unlikely to forget.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Ashleigh Buhai Holds Off Hyo-Joo Kim To Win ShopRite LPGA Classic
The South African held off the challenge of Hyo-Joo Kim for her second win on the LPGA Tour
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Ludvig Aberg Finishes Seven Under In Pro Debut
The Swede finished with three successive birdies at the RBC Canadian Open to head to the clubhouse in the top 25
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Ashleigh Buhai Holds Off Hyo-Joo Kim To Win ShopRite LPGA Classic
The South African held off the challenge of Hyo-Joo Kim for her second win on the LPGA Tour
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Ludvig Aberg Finishes Seven Under In Pro Debut
The Swede finished with three successive birdies at the RBC Canadian Open to head to the clubhouse in the top 25
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Richard Bland Dismisses Suggestion Jay Monahan Can Disband LIV Golf
Richard Bland doesn't think Jimmy Dunne's claim that the PGA Tour commissioner could disband LIV Golf will happen
By Mike Hall • Published
-
'Two Bottles Of Rose' Secret To Pepperell's Career Day With Irons
Eddie Pepperell has joked that two bottles of rose the night before his final round in the Scandinavian Mixed improved his iron play
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Claude Harmon Defends Rory McIlroy After PGA Tour Deal With PIF
Claude Harmon III has defended Rory McIlroy following the PGA Tour's deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Home Hero Nick Taylor Denies Tommy Fleetwood In Playoff To Win RBC Canadian Open
Taylor holed a 72-foot eagle putt at the fourth playoff hole to become a PGA Tour winner
By Andrew Wright • Last updated
-
Rory McIlroy In Contention For Third Successive RBC Canadian Open Win
McIlroy is in a strong position to claim his third successive title in the tournament at Oakdale Golf and Country Club
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Players Taking PGA Tour Deal With PIF 'A Bit Personally' - Xander Schauffele
The American has revealed some players are feeling hurt over the deal that will see the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF join forces
By Mike Hall • Published