The 10 Oldest Golf Tournaments In The World

The modern version of golf is widely believed to have originated in Scotland in the 15th century, but it wasn't until the mid-19th century that tournament play began.

During the intermediate years, the Old Course at St Andrews was created, 18 holes was decided to be the length of a game (for some reason perhaps relating to whisky), and the first known Rules of Golf were compiled.

Since then, any number of competitions involving both amateurs and professionals have sprouted up at courses all over the world - from Ushuaia Golf Club in Argentina (the southernmost golf course on the planet) to Tromso Golf Club in Norway (the northernmost).

The Masters - held at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia - is almost certainly the most well-known, but it is by no means anywhere close to being one of the oldest golf tournaments in the world having begun in 1934.

Meanwhile, the Western Open could have been among the following list after it was launched in 1899, but that ceased to exist in its current guise in 2006. It was replaced by the BMW Championship which became a playoff event, and with the tournament no longer open to amateurs, it was effectively a new competition.

While the main photo and mention of the Old Course should have given you some clue as to which championship arrived on the scene first, below are the subsequent nine - some of which you are far less likely to have known.

1. The Open Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FOUNDED: 1860

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Open Championship first took place on October 17, 1860 at Prestwick Golf Club in Scotland, and it was won by Willie Park Sr who defeated Old Tom Morris by two strokes. The Open's success ultimately led to the introduction of many other national opens around the world.

The original Open Championship was hosted by Prestwick for each of the first 12 editions before St Andrews took over in 1873. While the 1873 Open should have been the 14th edition, it was actually the 13th as the Championship was cancelled in 1871 due to no trophy being available.

There have been over 150 editions of The Open and it remains one of the four Majors in men's golf alongside The Masters, the US Open and the PGA Championship. Its winner is crowned 'Champion Golfer of the Year' and receives the Claret Jug - first handed out to Young Tom Morris on his fourth successive triumph in 1872.

2. The Amateur Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FOUNDED: 1885

The Amateur Championship is a one of the world's most prestigious events, officially beginning in 1885 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club (after a decision by the R&A in 1922 to recognize Allan Macfie as its first winner).

The format has always been match play, and it was initially regarded as one of the Majors until the significant emergence of professional sport after World War II. The Amateur Championship has taken place every year since its inception - with the exception of 1915-1919 and 1940-1945 due to the two World Wars.

3. The Women’s Amateur Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FOUNDED: 1893

Taking its place as the third oldest active golf tournament in the world is the Women's Amateur Championship. Since its inaugural edition in 1893, the match-play event has been held at various locations across the United Kingdom and Ireland and, like its male counterpart, sees an international field take part.

Lady Margaret Scott won each of the first three championships and sits joint-second in the list of most wins of all time behind Cecil Leitch and Joyce Wethered, who each have four triumphs.

In the modern era, the winner gains entry into the AIG Women’s Open, US Women’s Open, The Amundi Evian Championship, Chevron Championship and - traditionally - secures an invite to compete at the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

4. Australian Amateur

Cameron Smith won the Australian Amateur in 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images)

FOUNDED: 1894

Held annually since 1894, with the exception of the war years, the Australian Amateur alternated between a match play and stroke play championship during its early existence when it was known as the Victorian Golf Cup.

It maintained the match play format for much of its more recent history, while operating with a stroke-play qualifying stage, but in 2021 it returned exclusively to stroke play and a 72-hole event.

The first champion was Louis Whyte, who was also a successful tennis player, and he has been followed by the likes of Michael Campbell (1992), Cameron Smith (2013) and Cameron Davis (2015).

The winner receives the Challenge Cup, which is presented by the Governor-General of Australia - an award which was first handed out in 1921.

5. Canadian Amateur Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FOUNDED: JUNE 1895

Given it was founded in June 1895, the Canadian Amateur Championship is the third oldest men's amateur championship in the world. Like the Australian version, Canada's Amateur Championship has switched between match play and stroke play over the course of its history, beginning with match play and currently using stroke play.

In conjunction with the inauguration of the Royal Canadian Golf Association, attended by 10 charter member clubs and hosted by the Ottawa Golf Club, the first men's amateur championship was held in Canada. The Governor General of Canada at the time - Lord Aberdeen - donated a trophy to champion, Thomas Harley which was known as the Aberdeen Cup.

6. US OPEN

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FOUNDED: OCTOBER 4, 1895

Initially established as a match play competition for the first three years, the US Open has been a stroke play championship since 1898. And while it has almost always been 72 holes, the very first US Open saw a 36-hole competition contested across a single day at Newport Country Club's then-nine-hole course in Rhode Island.

21-year-old Englishman, Horace Rawlins won the first championship as only 10 professionals and one amateur entered. He reportedly received $150 from a prize purse of $335 as well as a $50 gold medal.

The US Open now takes place in the third week of June every year so as to end on Father's Day and is set up for scoring to be extremely difficult, so much so that multiple players over the years have triumphed with an over-par total.

7. US AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FOUNDED: OCTOBER 1895

The US Amateur and the US Open could have been higher on this list if certain decisions had been made a little faster by those in charge at the time. In 1894, there were two events both called the National Amateur Championship. One took place at Newport Country Club in Rhode Island while the other existed at Saint Andrew's Golf Club in New York.

The confusion led to calls for one unified championship which would be authorized by a national governing body. As a result, the Amateur Golf Association of the United States was formed in December 1894 - later renamed the United States Golf Association - and it set about organizing the inaugural US Open, US Amateur and US Women's Amateur some 10 months later.

Days after the first US Open, the US Amateur took place at Newport CC and was won by Chicago Golf Club's Charles Blair MacDonald - coincidentally the man who first brought up the prospect of what is now the USGA.

The US Amateur's format - which is shared by the US Women's Amateur - is the joint-longest of all the oldest competitions, with a two-day stroke play section leading to a 64-player knockout match play tournament over the subsequent five days which ultimately decides the champion. All knockout matches are contested over 18 holes until the final, which is a 36-hole marathon.

8. US Women’s Amateur Championship

Babe Didrikson Zaharias (right) won the 1946 US Women's Amateur Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

FOUNDED: NOVEMBER 1895

Such was the success of the two men's championships, in the USGA's view, the inaugural US Women's Amateur took place a month later - still some 50 years before the first US Women's Open (1946).

Aside from the first championship, won by American Lucy Barnes Brown in stroke play, the US Women's Amateur has always been a match-play event with arguably the most beautiful trophy in all of pro golf - the Robert Cox Cup - up for grabs.

Glenna Collett-Vare is the most successful champion in the competition's history, with six victories between 1922 and 1935.

9. South African Open Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FOUNDED: 1903

The South African Open Championship is another long-standing competition which could have begun even earlier, with exhibition matches organized over the decade or so prior to its official start in 1903. When it did finally begin, the SA Open was only a 36-hole event until 1908 - at which point it was extended to 72 holes.

Scotsman, Laurie Waters won the first two SA Opens. English and Scottish players took the title in each of the following 12 runnings, with South African Jock Brews becoming the first South African to reign supreme in 1921. Gary Player is the most successful player in championship history, with a grand total of 13 wins.

Since 1972, the third-oldest national Open Championship in the world has been sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour. The DP World Tour has co-sanctioned the event since 1997.

10. Canadian Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FOUNDED: 1904

Rounding out the top-10 is the Canadian Open, which - after beginning in 1904 and being played every year except the war years, plus 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 - is the longest-running active non-Major PGA Tour event in existence.

Jack 'John' Henry Oke won the first Canadian Open by two strokes on 16-over. Although his record was later smashed by Canada's Charlie Murray, who twice won the event on 26-over-par (1906 & 1911). Much like many of the other tournaments, the Canada Open began as a 36-hole event before extending to 72 holes after just three years.

Leo Diegel is the most successful player at the Canada Open with four triumphs. Tommy Armour, Sam Snead and Lee Trevino all share joint-second with three wins apiece.

10 OLDEST GOLF TOURNAMENTS IN THE WORLD