I Was Recently Told Off For Wearing The Wrong Golf Socks… Is It Time To Abandon Dress Codes Altogether?
Having recently been reprimanded for his choice of socks, Neil Tappin asks whether it is time to abandon dress codes at golf clubs altogether?
Earlier this year I was reprimanded for breaking a club’s dress code. The problem? I was wearing golf shorts which were fine but my socks were a light grey instead of the approved white. After some discussion, and considerable embarrassment, I was permitted to play, albeit with my socks tucked down into my golf shoes.
This exchange left me thinking about dress codes at golf clubs in general. Specifically, when clubs create them, I wonder how much time is devoted to the negative impact of the rules themselves? My gut feeling is that club committees spend more time focussing on legislating against the unlikely spectre of football shirts and work overalls and not enough time thinking about what happens when the rules are enforced. What do you think…? Let me know in the comments box below.
One of the most positive changes we’ve seen in recent times is how golf has opened itself up to a new audience. Post-COVID, the number of people enjoying the game has grown rapidly. I’d like to think, and maybe this is wishful, that those who’ve started playing have found golf to be more inclusive and less stuffy than they may have previously thought. That would certainly be my experience, but I acknowledge that as the editor of Golf Monthly, I’m hardly an outsider.
Should We Abandon Dress Codes At Golf Clubs?
My fear is that something as simple as a dress code, and a willingness to impose it, threatens to take us back to a time when golf was more elitist and unwelcoming. Let’s take the example of a non-playing parent waiting to pick up their child from a golf lesson. They are sitting in the clubhouse, drinking a coffee and wearing a pair of jeans - just as they might do in any local coffee shop. However, they are breaking the dress code.
The question is, should the club turn a blind eye or tell the parent and perhaps ask them to wait in the car? If it is the former, the dress code is surely redundant. If it’s the latter, you’re giving the parent a reason to stop engaging with the club and potentially the sport more generally.
Perhaps it is telling that despite having played the game for 35 years, the vast majority as a club member, and priding myself on looking smart whenever I play, I’m still capable of falling foul of the rules. My hunch is that if we removed dress codes entirely tomorrow, the majority of golfers would neither notice nor change the way they dress.
What do you think about the idea of abolishing dress codes altogether? Would this be a backward step or help the game feel more accessible? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In July 2023, Neil became just the 9th editor in Golf Monthly's 112-year history. Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he has also presented many Golf Monthly videos looking at all areas of the game from Tour player interviews to the rules of golf.
Throughout his time with the brand he has also covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSR2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons: PING Blueprint S (4&5), PING Blueprint T (6-PW) Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.