Take This Comprehensive LIV Golf League Quiz To Test Your Knowledge
The LIV Golf League was established in 2022 and plenty has happened already, so it's easy to forget something - see what you can remember with this quiz...
If you're a fan looking to fill a bit of time in between LIV Golf League events, try our golf quiz on the newest major men's golf tour and see how much you really know.
LIV began in 2022 as the LIV Invitational Series before changing its name to the LIV Golf League in 2023. At first, there were no teams and only players who had largely left the PGA Tour for large sums of money before - eventually - 13 different sides were created to add another element to each tournament.
Jon Rahm's Legion XIII were the final squad to come into existence (at time of writing) with Bubba Watson's Niblicks GC changing their name to RangeGoats GC in season two.
Backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, LIV offers significant amounts of money to its players just for competing in the no-cut events, with life-changing sums available to those who win each week and season.
Several different countries have hosted a LIV tournament so far, with the United States of America serving as its predominant home through the first few years. However, more and more countries are hosting events as LIV tries to increase its global footprint.
But how much do you know about the LIV Golf League? How much can you remember about it since the first event? Take our quiz and find out!
