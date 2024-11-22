Quiz! Can You Name The Leading Points Scorers For USA In The Ryder Cup?
Can you name the top 10 all-time points scorers for the USA?
The number of points on offer at each Ryder Cup has varied through the years. From 1927 to 1959 the Ryder Cup was played over two days. The first day consisted of four 36-hole foursomes matches and on the second day eight 36-hole singles matches were held. So there were 12 points up for grabs and the most anyone could contribute to his team’s total was 2pts.
In 1961 the format was changed to 18-hole matches. Both days now consisted of a morning and afternoon session, with four lots of foursomes matches on both the first morning and afternoon, and eight singles on the second morning, and then eight singles on the second afternoon. Now players could earn a maximum of 4pts if they were picked for each session.
In 1963 the Ryder Cup was extended to three days, by adding two sessions of fourball matches. Now players could win 6pts for their team. This format remained in place until 1975.
In 1977 the Ryder Cup was still played over three days, but consisted of only one session each day: five foursomes matches on the first day, five fourballs on the second and 10 singles on the last day. Players played a maximum of three games.
In 1979 the format was rejigged. Two sessions were held on the first two days, of four foursomes and four fourballs each day, and then, on the third day, 12 singles matches. Players now could play a maximum of five matches, and no longer could a player in a team go through the Ryder Cup without actually playing a match, as all members of both teams were involved in the singles.
