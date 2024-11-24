Quiz! Can You Name Every LIV Team?
A lot involve word plays on golfing terms – but not all
The concept of having teams was one almost forced upon LIV Golf through the lack of depth in quality of their fields, especially in the early days. How do you make everyone playing relevant to the outcome when some players were, frankly, quite obviously primarily there just to make up the numbers? The first LIV Golf event was LIV Golf London, played at the Centurion Club in June 2022. The field comprised only 48 players, spread across 12 four-man teams, and yet still had to include four players whose world ranking ranged from 1,324th to 1,731st in the world to get all the 48 entry slots filled.
With all due respect to these players, I doubt many expected them to be challenging for the top of the leaderboard. (Spoiler alert: none of the four even made the top half of the leaderboard, and they finished between 14 and 31 shots behind the winner.) But, by including a team competition and making their scores relevant to that, this element could potentially give interest to the scores of those otherwise make-weight players.
Since that first event, LIV Golf has been able to attract better-quality players – for example, by the time of the second tournament Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed had signed up to LIV - and the number of competitors has also been expanded. So, too, as result has the number of teams, up from 12 to 13.
If you enjoyed this quiz, why not try your hand at some of our other ones such as:
Every Player In the 2024 Solheim Cup
Every Major Winner Of This Century
Golfers With The Most PGA Tour Wins
Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
